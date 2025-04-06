Cinnamon Honey Butter Isn't The Only Thing You Should Be Slathering Your Texas Roadhouse Rolls In

Not every condiment offered at Texas Roadhouse is a perfect match for the chain's signature rolls (we're looking at you, honey mustard). The best sauces, gravies, and sides for dipping your rolls have both a salty, savory kick that adds complexity to the mild, bready taste of the rolls as well as a creaminess from some sort of dairy. TikTok user @tealekelley's other recommendation falls into this category: cream gravy (there's a reason biscuits and gravy is almost always served with white or cream gravy, after all).

Following this formula, there are a few other spicy, savory condiments to try beyond gravy. If you're ordering a seafood dish, you'll probably get an ample amount of Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter — we hope garlic butter with bread is a combination you've already learned to love. If you like a little more fire, try a dab of Roadhouse's Creamy Horseradish Sauce for a serious kick.

Not that you strictly need to deconstruct the plate full of food you're given, but we'd be remiss not to tell you that a dot of Peppercorn Sauce or cream gravy, a Texas Roadhouse roll, and a bite of steak turn a roll into a meal and make for a mean steak sandwich slider, whether you're sitting in a booth or eating leftovers at home.