Cinnamon Honey Butter Isn't The Only Thing You Should Be Slathering Your Texas Roadhouse Rolls In
We're not afraid to admit it — we're obsessed with the rolls served at Texas Roadhouse. Not only do they top our ranking of the best free bread at any chain restaurant, we also took the time to investigate what makes Texas Roadhouse rolls so delicious. Made from scratch, baked fresh every five minutes, and served warm with a hefty helping of cinnamon honey butter, it's no wonder these rolls beat the Cheesecake Factory's iconic brown bread and even Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks. But there's another X-factor hidden in plain sight that makes Roadhouse rolls the ultimate appetizer: their versatility.
Cinnamon honey butter is a decidedly sweet compound butter, which might have given you the impression that Texas Roadhouse's rolls are sweet themselves. But as the past Texas Roadhouse employee and current TikTok user @tealekelley helpfully shared, the rolls taste amazing with a more savory spin. The next time your cravings take you to a Texas Roadhouse, she recommends dipping an un-buttered roll into a side of the Peppercorn Sauce that comes with the chain's range of steaks. Rich, beefy, and peppery, the sauce has a creamy kick that seriously complements the warm, perfectly crusty roll.
A deep dive into the best sauces for Texas Roadhouse rolls
Not every condiment offered at Texas Roadhouse is a perfect match for the chain's signature rolls (we're looking at you, honey mustard). The best sauces, gravies, and sides for dipping your rolls have both a salty, savory kick that adds complexity to the mild, bready taste of the rolls as well as a creaminess from some sort of dairy. TikTok user @tealekelley's other recommendation falls into this category: cream gravy (there's a reason biscuits and gravy is almost always served with white or cream gravy, after all).
Following this formula, there are a few other spicy, savory condiments to try beyond gravy. If you're ordering a seafood dish, you'll probably get an ample amount of Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter — we hope garlic butter with bread is a combination you've already learned to love. If you like a little more fire, try a dab of Roadhouse's Creamy Horseradish Sauce for a serious kick.
Not that you strictly need to deconstruct the plate full of food you're given, but we'd be remiss not to tell you that a dot of Peppercorn Sauce or cream gravy, a Texas Roadhouse roll, and a bite of steak turn a roll into a meal and make for a mean steak sandwich slider, whether you're sitting in a booth or eating leftovers at home.