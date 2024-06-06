The Best Kept Secrets That Chefs Learn In Culinary School

According to chefs, it's better to prep your ingredients ahead of time than to measure them as you go. This helps you to work more quickly and efficiently. It also means you don't have to worry about food burning on the stovetop while you're measuring the next ingredient. Amy Hand is a pastry chef and food writer at the Skillful Cook who studied at the Silwood School of Cookery. Speaking to Chowhound, she said that prep work was one of the most essential skills she learned in culinary school. "Even with a home-cooked meal, it's so important to get your ingredients ready before you start cooking. Having everything preweighed out means you can simply toss the ingredients in at the right point without having to interrupt your workflow with measuring," Hand explained. "You're also less likely to make mistakes when there's not a hot pot on the stove making you feel pressured."

This becomes even more important when working in a professional kitchen where there are lots of customers to feed, a tight timeline, and a standard expectation for every dish. Restaurant kitchens are a high-pressure environment, and for Hand, the secret she learned to deal with that stress is prep work. "Preparing your ingredients beforehand is key to a smooth workflow, and that is even more evident when cooking for large numbers," she said.