Eric Ripert's Favorite Restaurant Is No Stranger To Controversy

When he's not busy writing cookbooks or running his three-Michelin-star restaurant, Le Bernardin, in Midtown Manhattan, you might find Eric Ripert a few neighborhoods south in SoHo. Specifically, at a restaurant named Balthazar, which he's dubbed his favorite and visits every couple of weeks (typically for lunch). Balthazar is known for a few different things: First, its classic brasserie-style French food served from morning to night, from iconically French sandwiches such as the croque monsieur at breakfast, through to steak frites and French onion soup at lunch and dinner. Then there's its reputation as a celebrity hotspot, welcoming guests from Anna Wintour to Leonardo DiCaprio. And sometimes, it's known for controversy. This could be the fact that the restaurant has an internal rating system for its VIPs: Either "AA" or "AAA," apparently based on how much the staff like serving them.

More frequently, the controversy seems to stem specifically from Balthazar's owner, Keith McNally, who also owns other notable NYC spots such as French bistro Minetta Tavern and trattoria Morandi. For example, in 2022, McNally publicly banned comedian and "The Late Late Show" host James Corden from Balthazar for being an "abusive customer" over a couple of incidents, including Corden yelling at staff because an egg yolk omelet his wife ordered reportedly contained a little bit of egg white. McNally posted about the ban publicly on Instagram, calling Corden "a tiny cretin of a man." Corden reportedly apologized, was unbanned, and re-banned when he later denied the incidents happened.