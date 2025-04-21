This Is The Absolute Best Burger You Can Order At Shake Shack

When food at an establishment is cheap, there's an easy way to decide what to order: Systematically work your way through the menu until you can say, having examined all the evidence, what lands on top. But Shake Shack — albeit known for its fresh and quality ingredients and good service — has its prices set high enough that you might not want to accidentally blow $10+ on a burger that's not your vibe. In fact, the chain has even been ranked the most expensive fast food chain across the country. So instead, Chowhound's own Michelle McGlinn did the work for you in ranking every Shake Shack burger from worst to best. The verdict is in: With heaps of toppings and a bit of spice, the SmokeShack burger takes the top spot as McGlinn's best bite.

Coming in at approximately $9 (for a single patty), it's in the middle ground of price points on the menu and offers a lot of bang for your buck. The SmokeShack is topped with a smashed burger patty, cheese, bacon, and pickled cherry peppers (and, of course, its signature Shack Sauce). McGlinn said the balance of flavors and textures was what made this burger stand out from the rest, with the subtle spiciness balanced by smoky bacon and creamy cheese. Beyond that, she also praised it for being hearty and flavorful without being too stuffed full to reasonably eat, like the wildly tall Shack Stack. In short? It's all about balance.