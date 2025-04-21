This Is The Absolute Best Burger You Can Order At Shake Shack
When food at an establishment is cheap, there's an easy way to decide what to order: Systematically work your way through the menu until you can say, having examined all the evidence, what lands on top. But Shake Shack — albeit known for its fresh and quality ingredients and good service — has its prices set high enough that you might not want to accidentally blow $10+ on a burger that's not your vibe. In fact, the chain has even been ranked the most expensive fast food chain across the country. So instead, Chowhound's own Michelle McGlinn did the work for you in ranking every Shake Shack burger from worst to best. The verdict is in: With heaps of toppings and a bit of spice, the SmokeShack burger takes the top spot as McGlinn's best bite.
Coming in at approximately $9 (for a single patty), it's in the middle ground of price points on the menu and offers a lot of bang for your buck. The SmokeShack is topped with a smashed burger patty, cheese, bacon, and pickled cherry peppers (and, of course, its signature Shack Sauce). McGlinn said the balance of flavors and textures was what made this burger stand out from the rest, with the subtle spiciness balanced by smoky bacon and creamy cheese. Beyond that, she also praised it for being hearty and flavorful without being too stuffed full to reasonably eat, like the wildly tall Shack Stack. In short? It's all about balance.
Why the SmokeShack smoked the competition
Practically, the SmokeShack isn't all that different from any other bacon cheeseburger — but a couple of things make it stand out: The generous portions of toppings, and the uber-fresh cherry peppers. Fast food chains have to walk a delicate line when it comes to spice, wanting to appeal to those hard-core lovers of heat while still making any main menu item pretty widely appetizing to ensure high sales. The SmokeShack walks that line well — cherry peppers are about a 2,500 to 5,000 on the Scoville Heat Units scale, just behind mild jalapeños. But they retain the slight sweetness of a fruit, adding complexity to the burger on multiple levels. And yes — there is plenty of bacon and sauce for every bite.
Of course, if you're a vegetarian, this isn't going to be the winner for you, although Shake Shack does have some solid meat-free options, from the Veggie Shack to the 'Shroom Burger. But if, on the other side of things, you're a true meat lover, rejoice: The SmokeShack Quad Burger, one of several items on the Shake Shack Secret Menu, is filled with four patties and four slices of cheese, topped with all the regular SmokeShack fixings, and is sure to fulfill your cravings — just make sure you've got room in your stomach prepared for the 2,000 calorie monster meal.