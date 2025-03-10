The Best Cut Of Meat For Korean Beef Stew
The ultimate cold-weather comfort food, stews are warm, hearty, and pretty straightforward to make, with sufficient cooking time being the biggest requirement for success. Korean cuisine, famed both for its deep, tangy flavors and tender meats, includes a number of staple stews and soups, plus braised meat dishes, that can be broadly categorized as jjigae, jjim, and guk. Very often, these dishes are made with beef, but the cut can vary. If you want to try making your own Korean beef stew at home, how should you decide what kind of beef to buy?
To help clarify, Chowhound asked expert Sungchul Shim, chef and founder of Gui Steakhouse in Manhattan's Theater District. Shim is also the chef-owner of two other lauded Korean restaurants in Manhattan, Kochi, Mari (plus its casual offshoot Mari.ne), both of which have earned a Michelin star. According to Shim, "The most traditional cut for Korean beef stew (galbijjim or yukgaejang) is beef short ribs (galbi). They have the right balance of meat, fat, and collagen, which creates a rich and flavorful broth." However, he also acknowledges that "other suitable cuts include brisket, chuck, or shank, as they become tender after slow cooking."
More tips for making flavorful jjigae, Korean stews
Korean stews are known as jjigae, and typically feature more solid ingredients and seasoning than broth-heavy guk or tang dishes. They are usually made with meat, such as beef or pork, or seafood, vegetables or tofu in a broth flavored with a common Korean condiment like gochujang, doenjang or soy sauce.
As with any stew, if you're making jjigae with beef, timing is key to perfecting the flavor and texture of the meat and broth. "For jjigae-style beef stew," Chef Sungchul Shim says, "the beef should simmer for one and a half to two hours until tender." He also advises avoiding one of the common beef stew mistakes by making sure you cook at an appropriate temperature. Shim says, "To ensure tenderness, blanch the beef first, remove impurities, and cook at a gentle simmer, not a rolling boil." For impatient home cooks, he recommends using a pressure cooker.
Seasoning, garnishing and properly serving your Korean-style beef stew are just as important as properly cooking the meat. To plate jjigae according to traditional standards, Shim says, "Korean beef stew is traditionally served piping hot in an earthenware pot (ttukbaegi) to maintain warmth." Finally, to finish the dish, he says, "Garnish with sliced green onions, red chili, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for color and flavor."