The Best Cut Of Meat For Korean Beef Stew

The ultimate cold-weather comfort food, stews are warm, hearty, and pretty straightforward to make, with sufficient cooking time being the biggest requirement for success. Korean cuisine, famed both for its deep, tangy flavors and tender meats, includes a number of staple stews and soups, plus braised meat dishes, that can be broadly categorized as jjigae, jjim, and guk. Very often, these dishes are made with beef, but the cut can vary. If you want to try making your own Korean beef stew at home, how should you decide what kind of beef to buy?

To help clarify, Chowhound asked expert Sungchul Shim, chef and founder of Gui Steakhouse in Manhattan's Theater District. Shim is also the chef-owner of two other lauded Korean restaurants in Manhattan, Kochi, Mari (plus its casual offshoot Mari.ne), both of which have earned a Michelin star. According to Shim, "The most traditional cut for Korean beef stew (galbijjim or yukgaejang) is beef short ribs (galbi). They have the right balance of meat, fat, and collagen, which creates a rich and flavorful broth." However, he also acknowledges that "other suitable cuts include brisket, chuck, or shank, as they become tender after slow cooking."