Give Your Homemade Potpie A Seafood Twist With Tuna

If you adore chicken, mushroom, and winter squash potpie on the regular, you may be eager to try more recipes with alternative ingredients. For a delicious and cost-effective protein option, canned tuna upgrades classic potpie with its distinguished, one-of-a-kind flavor. Especially if you enjoy dishes like tuna-infused Alfredo casserole, tuna potpie is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

The best part about making a classic potpie with canned tuna is that it doesn't require complicated ingredients. As a matter of fact, this unconventional dish is made similarly to its chicken-based counterpart. However, tuna potpie has more room for variability in terms of the vegetables and any extra ingredients you may want to add during preparation. To make this tuna-based delicacy, use about 12 ounces of water-packed tuna per pie. Roll out the crust and cook the vegetables as you would with any other traditional recipe. Before assembling your filling, drain the tuna and break apart any large chunks with a fork.

Upon making the usual roux of butter, flour, and milk, add in the cooked vegetables and tuna. If your recipe calls for a small amount of chicken broth, feel free to use it; or, for a more neutral flavor, swap it out for vegetable broth. Conversely, use a bit of seafood stock for a more distinct taste. Then, all you need to do is top the pie with your crust of choice, bake, and enjoy.