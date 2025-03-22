Give Your Homemade Potpie A Seafood Twist With Tuna
If you adore chicken, mushroom, and winter squash potpie on the regular, you may be eager to try more recipes with alternative ingredients. For a delicious and cost-effective protein option, canned tuna upgrades classic potpie with its distinguished, one-of-a-kind flavor. Especially if you enjoy dishes like tuna-infused Alfredo casserole, tuna potpie is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
The best part about making a classic potpie with canned tuna is that it doesn't require complicated ingredients. As a matter of fact, this unconventional dish is made similarly to its chicken-based counterpart. However, tuna potpie has more room for variability in terms of the vegetables and any extra ingredients you may want to add during preparation. To make this tuna-based delicacy, use about 12 ounces of water-packed tuna per pie. Roll out the crust and cook the vegetables as you would with any other traditional recipe. Before assembling your filling, drain the tuna and break apart any large chunks with a fork.
Upon making the usual roux of butter, flour, and milk, add in the cooked vegetables and tuna. If your recipe calls for a small amount of chicken broth, feel free to use it; or, for a more neutral flavor, swap it out for vegetable broth. Conversely, use a bit of seafood stock for a more distinct taste. Then, all you need to do is top the pie with your crust of choice, bake, and enjoy.
Creative ingredients to use in your next tuna potpie
While preparing your own tuna potpie is fairly simple, you can also change up the traditional ingredients to give this savory delicacy your own personal twist. Among the many ways to upgrade canned tuna, feel free to use a range of colorful vegetables and herbs to give this meal more color and unexpected flavor. Swap out cooked carrots, celery, and peas for sliced mushrooms, green beans, or even chopped bell peppers. Fresh herbs such as Italian parsley, thyme, or oregano can also give this dish a surprisingly bright taste.
If you love tuna noodle casserole, take your potpie to the next level by adding in some shredded cheddar cheese and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce. For a bright, peppery flavor, use a jar of drained pimentos. To further simplify this dish, feel free to swap out the homemade roux for a can or two of condensed cream of mushroom soup. For a different flavor, you can also use cream of chicken or cream of celery soup. Premade cream-based soups are naturally thick and serve as a flavorful and convenient substitute for butter, flour, and milk.
When it comes to the crust, use a homemade pastry or your favorite store-bought variety. Refrigerated pie crust and tubed crescent rolls are sufficient options. Bake your tuna potpie in a standard nine-inch pie pan; or, for mini tuna delights, use small ramekins.