How To Pick The Perfect Cut Of Meat For Beef Stew

The parts that make beef cuts like chuck roast such horrible steaks, are exactly the thing you should look for in the meat you're choosing for your next beef stew or pot roast. This is all about the connective tissues — the ligaments, the tendons, and the like — which make driving a knife through a piece of meat nearly impossible. But these tough parts of the beef, along with its fatty tissues, undergo a nearly miraculous transformation once they're cooked. Sinew is where the body stores most of its collagen. This material becomes gelatin if cooked long enough, and this substance becomes the key to moist, tender stew meat. As such, the toughest cuts of meat usually give you the best tasting stew.

First among them is chuck steak. It comes from the shoulder, neck, and upper front legs. Chuck counts among the primal cuts, which must be removed from the carcass during the butchering process. Because the animal puts weight on its shoulders in order to move, that area of the body has thick, tough muscles, plenty of connective tissue, and loads of fat. Due to the function of the muscles, some of the texture and thickness of the tissue can be inconsistent. However, all in all, it's still a great piece of meat to put into stew — and arguably, one of the most popular.