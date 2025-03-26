What's The Best Steak For Steak-And-Ale Pie?

Pies of various sizes, shapes, and flavors have a long history, dating back at least as far as ancient Egypt. It seems humans have always had a predilection for enveloping our favorite foods in flaky crust — and steak-and-ale pie is no exception. Baked in a flaky, buttery crust full of savory vegetables (everything from celery and onions to mushrooms and carrots is traditional), rich gravy flavored with robust brown ale, and cubes of tender steak, this dish has been a favorite in pubs and home kitchens alike for centuries.

Like many foods invented by non-noble classes, steak-and-ale pie was originally in a class of meals designed to be both filling and affordable — characteristics crucial to foods in working people's diets. Root vegetables and mushrooms could be easily foraged in many areas, or grew in abundance in the private kitchen gardens that were a common feature of working-class homes. Hearty meat pies also offered an excellent way to break down and tenderize the cheaper cuts of meat available in these areas of society.

Cheaper cuts of meat were tougher and needed longer cooking times in plenty of moisture to become tender and juicy. This is important to keep in mind when choosing cuts of beef to recreate this meal at home. Tender, more expensive beef will just melt and become soggy, so it's doubly worth it to look for leaner, relatively fibrous cuts — your pie will turn out better, and your wallet will thank you.