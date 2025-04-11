Which Pastry Is Best For Steak Pie?

The steak pie is one of those wonderfully persistent dishes that seems to crop up just about everywhere. It's one of the dishes you must eat if you only have 24 hours in London. Although often associated with British cookery (indeed, the Brits love their pies and are very good at making and eating them) the unimpeachable combination of beef and pastry can be found not just all over Europe, but all over the world. Originating — so the story goes — in medieval England more as a method of preservation than a dish in and of itself — with the pie crust acting as a sort of "ye olde Tupperware" — the steak pie is a deceptively simple thing, invariably delicious, and importantly, easy to make at home. Now, the filling will likely get most of the attention — but it's only really half the dish. The pastry you use for your steak pie will make or break it, and can turn a good pie into a great one: But which is the best?

The traditional choice for a steak pie is actually a combination of two different types: A shortcrust pastry for the base, and crispy puff pastry for the top. It's the most commonly found choice for a reason — hearty shortcrust provides structural integrity without compromising on flavor, standing up to the test of a rich, meaty, gravy-soaked filling. The puff pastry, meanwhile, provides both a buttery finish to what is an undeniably bold flavor profile, and a beautifully crunchy, flaky texture that contrasts with the soft filling, and the crumbly shortcrust pastry beneath.