There's Only One Ale You Should Reach For When Enjoying Fish And Chips

The combination of fried fish and french fries, or chips, might be Britain's defining street food. By the early 1920s, there were more than 35,000 chippies in the U.K., and there are still around 10,000. In America, you won't find nearly as many standalone fish and chip shops, but you can easily grab the meal at bars, seafood restaurants, and fast food joints almost anywhere in the country. Heck, Italy boasts the only Michelin-starred fish and chips spot. It's clearly a global dish at this point. And when it comes to drink pairings, the classic is beer, particularly ale. The combination of salt, fish, and a refreshing brew is hard to beat, but it's helpful to pick the right one. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, about his favorite beer-and-battered-fish pairings. For him, an English ale comes out on top.

Foltz oversees multiple restaurant menus at the resort, including the seafood-forward Half Cracked Tiki Shack, so he has plenty of opportunities to pair fish and chips with any frosty beverage. He told Chowhound he's got three favorite pairings, but one stands out above the others. "Starting with my favorite, would be an English pale ale. The bitterness cuts through the richness of fried fish and helps cleanse your palate between bites," he says.