The Best 2-Ingredient Cocktail To Make From Boxed Red Wine

The drink is easy enough — just equal parts cola and red wine (freshness optional), right? That's technically true, but with a variety of inexpensive wines out there, your choices still matter. The beauty of the kalimotxo is that it'll do wonders for cheap wines such as boxed wine. It might sound counterintuitive to use an "inferior" wine on purpose, but this is exactly what you should do for two main reasons. First, the cola will cover up the less desirable qualities of cheaper wines. Any bitterness, acidity, or aftertaste will be effectively muted by the presence of the cola, so it's the perfect time to use something cheaper. It should be noted, though, that you may want to target dry wines for this drink, since cola is already super sweet. Second, any expensive wine you might have would simply be wasted in a cocktail such as the kalimotxo, since the majority of its more delicate notes would be completely lost when mixed with cola.

Since the kalimotxo has been around for generations, some have decided to add little touches to the drink to elevate it slightly. A simple wedge of lemon (or even lime or orange) adds an element of brightness to the already-refreshing drink. As well, you could add some bitters to add another layer of complexity to the beverage. Regular aromatic bitters would work, as would a complementary flavor like orange bitters. So enjoy an interesting (if unconventional) kalimotxo, and have fun trying out other odd-couple drinks, like the unique blend of iced coffee and Campari.