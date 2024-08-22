Make Your Cake Look Like Cherry Blossom Trees Inside With A Simple Trick

Much care and attention go into the exterior of a cake — spreading perfectly smooth icing, creating delicate petal-like decorations, using intricate frosting patterns and colors. There's nothing quite as impactful and wow-inspiring, though, as a surprise delight on the inside, revealed only upon cutting into the baked confection. Whether you're making a just-because treat or a birthday celebration stunner, level up from plain Jane interiors next time with a gorgeous cherry blossom design that's actually far less complex to pull off than you'd think.

We've all seen the celebrity and social media cake mavens who concoct wildly elaborate cakes with gazillions of layers or colors or fancy hacks. While gorgeous, they might not be something the average home baker would attempt. This interior "marbling" style trick is so foolproof you can even enlist the help of your family's mini bakers since it requires very little precision. All you'll need is your favorite classic white cake recipe — or some upgraded boxed cake mix — plus a little chocolate cake batter (which you can easily make from reserving some of the vanilla cake mix) and store-bought pink sprinkles. The stunning result is a cross-section redolent of the branches and blossoms of a cherry tree in full bloom in your piece of cake.

