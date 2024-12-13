3 Expert Tips For Upgrading Your Homemade Frosting Game

Now that you've rounded out the flavors in your frosting, Gordon's other tips to live by come into play. But before you excitedly reach for your piping bag, there's one impending pitfall. "Always work with a completely cooled down cake," Gordon says. Otherwise, your frosting will melt right off.

While your cake cools, focus on finding that perfect frosting consistency. For Gordon, that means getting it to a smooth, spreadable texture. Even if you've followed a frosting recipe exactly, the consistency must pass the eye test. If it's too thin, like a glaze, you need more butter and sugar. If it's too thick to spread, Gordon recommends whipping in a little milk until the frosting has relaxed a little. This particularly applies to store-bought frosting, which could use a re-whip before piping.

Last but not least, Gordon highlights that the most beautifully frosted cakes tend to keep it fairly minimal. For those new to frosting cakes, Gordon suggests they keep their focus on even, neat spreading rather than fancy piping work. Luckily, "naked" cakes, or cakes with no frosting on the sides, are in vogue. Try Gordon's tips on your next perfectly baked red velvet cake to impress your friends and family.