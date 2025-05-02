25 Easy And Delicious Sides To Serve With Burgers

It can be easy to default to the classic favorites when it comes time to choose your sides on burger night, and while there's nothing wrong with a good old fashioned french fry and ketchup, there are more ways than you might expect to take your easy weeknight meal to the next level without all kinds of fancy preparation and piles of dishes. These simple sides are the perfect complement to any backyard barbecue or family dinner.

Whether you like sweet, spicy, creamy, crunchy, or some combination of all of them, we've got something to jazz up your next burger night. It doesn't matter you're breaking out the grill, making some garlic buttery burgers on the stove, or anything in between, these sides will be a perfect pair. Oh, and don't worry, if you still decide to stick with the basics and pair your cheeseburger with a crispy french fry, we've got the perfect recipe for you too.