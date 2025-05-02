25 Easy And Delicious Sides To Serve With Burgers
It can be easy to default to the classic favorites when it comes time to choose your sides on burger night, and while there's nothing wrong with a good old fashioned french fry and ketchup, there are more ways than you might expect to take your easy weeknight meal to the next level without all kinds of fancy preparation and piles of dishes. These simple sides are the perfect complement to any backyard barbecue or family dinner.
Whether you like sweet, spicy, creamy, crunchy, or some combination of all of them, we've got something to jazz up your next burger night. It doesn't matter you're breaking out the grill, making some garlic buttery burgers on the stove, or anything in between, these sides will be a perfect pair. Oh, and don't worry, if you still decide to stick with the basics and pair your cheeseburger with a crispy french fry, we've got the perfect recipe for you too.
Southern fried corn
No grill, no problem with this stovetop fried corn recipe that captures all the sweet and savory notes of this summertime favorite veggie. Don't worry, you don't need to break out the deep fryer to get this dish tasting perfectly fried and savory. You can even use frozen corn if you can't get fresh corn in your area, or if it's the depths of winter. But in the summer and when it's available, we totally recommend using fresh corn on the cob for this recipe.
Recipe: Southern fried corn
Baked sweet potatoes
Simple, sweet, and smooth, these oven-baked sweet potatoes truly couldn't be any easier. Top with regular butter for a touch of saltiness or some of that cinnamon sugar goodness for a sweeter, dessert-worthy side that doesn't overwhelm and is packed with antioxidants and nutrients. As with regular baked potatoes, be sure to give them a good scrub to remove any lingering dirt and poke with a fork to allow excess moisture to escape when baking and avoid the sweet potatoes accidentally bursting.
Recipe: Baked sweet potatoes
Garlicky grilled zucchini
While you've got the grill out, you might as well toss on some zucchini planks loaded with garlic. The char from the grill helps crisp up the outer layer of this water-laden veggie and the garlic and salt take its mild flavor to the next level. The key to really infusing the garlic in this recipe is to rub a freshly sliced clove over each plank to get the essence all over each piece. Drizzle with a bit of that garlic olive oil and enjoy!
Recipe: Garlicky grilled zucchini
Loaded baked potato salad
Potatoes really are a burger's best friend, and they make the perfect pair in a huge variety of forms. This loaded baked potato salad has all the vibrant, fun flavors of a baked potato in an easy combination that keeps well, travels easily (if you're heading to a potluck or barbecue), and offers a slight spin on the classic loaded baked potato. Don't forget to garnish with bacon, cheese, and green onion to bring those vibrant ingredients to the forefront.
Recipe: Creamy loaded baked potato salad
Sweet potato fries
These sweet potato fries are crispy, crunchy, and rich with flavor. This recipe is as simple as: cut, season, bake, and serve, and is absolutely laden with earthy sweetness, a variety of textures, and nutrients. To take them to the next level, you can even top them with a bit of hot honey for a touch of spice, or if you want to play up the sweetness, dip them in a bit of butter with sugar and cinnamon for a totally tantalizing experience.
Recipe: Oven-baked sweet potato fries
Broccoli salad
This broccoli salad feels like a no-brainer. Creamy, crunchy, with a touch of sweetness, it's the perfect refreshing side for a juicy burger that has just enough richness to satisfy but is light enough to not weigh you down. The finely diced red onion adds an earthy pop and the sunflower seeds add a but of nuttiness to ground the sweetness from the dressing and the cranberries. If these specific nuts and berries aren't your thing, feel free to sub them out for almonds, walnuts, raisins, or whatever you prefer!
Recipe: Best broccoli salad
Grilled corn on the cob and garlic butter
Another easy summertime classic, this grilled corn on the cob brings all the traditional, simple ingredients together in the way they like to hang out best. Corn, butter, salt, parsley, and a bit of char: Yum. The garlic in this recipe is what really takes this simple dish to the next level of flavor by adding a rich, earthy layer. Don't forget to sprinkle a bit of fresh parsley after grilling for a fresh herbal pop!
Crispy-edged smashed potatoes
Perfectly crispy and just meant for dipping, these smashed potatoes might just be your new obsession once you give them a try. No need to worry about any frying or fancy cutting, just boil and smash with anything that feels right before tossing them on a baking pan and into the oven. And if you're feeling crazy, go ahead and load them up with some sour cream, bacon, and green onion to pack an even greater punch.
Recipe: Crispy-edged smashed potatoes
Honey-glazed carrots
Highlighting the natural sweetness of this root veggie, this honey carrot recipe is truly a treat. And simple, too! A highlight of this recipe is cutting the carrots diagonally into larger, bite-sized pieces instead of coins or sticks so they cook more uniformly for a tasty, consistent flavor in every bite. No worries about your carrots turning to mush or burning the edges of those smaller coins with this recipe. Plus, if you're using organic carrots, there's no need for any peeling!
Recipe: Honey-glazed carrots
Easy Balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts
These roasted glazed Brussels sprouts are almost too good to be true. And they're as simple as: roast, toss, garnish, and serve! The perfect blend of crispy and saucy, these sprouts pack a powerful punch that can stand up to the juicy richness of any cheeseburger. If you're not a lover of this hearty cruciferous sprout yet, you almost certainly will be after trying this flavor-and-texture packed recipe.
White wine satuéed mushrooms
If you've got the urge to toss this side right on top of the patty and seal it in with a bun, we don't blame you. These sautéed mushrooms are perfectly soft, packed with flavor, and laden with umami richness that we can't get enough of. That's what makes them solid enough to stand on their own as a side, or be laid right on top as a topping.
Recipe: White wine sautéed mushrooms
Strawberry walnut salad
This strawberry walnut salad topped with goat cheese and supported by an earthy bed of baby spinach is a refreshing, flavorful, and nutrient rich go-to. It reminds us of summer days watching the clouds pass by, but you can get these ingredients year-round (and we totally recommend it). The earthy spinach, sweet pops of vibrant strawberry, crunchy walnuts, and umami saltiness of the goat cheese topping make the perfect blend of flavors and textures — everything we want out of a good side salad.
Recipe: Strawberry walnut salad
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus
These stalks of crispy, earthy asparagus are a perfect base for some earthy garlic and Parmesan that crisps up perfectly in the oven. Don't be afraid to scrape some of that extra Parmesan off the baking pan to crumble on top as a super crispy cheesy topping! If the flavor wasn't the best part of this recipe, it would certainly be the fact that you can have this nutrient-packed side ready to serve in less than 20 minutes!
Copycat Ruth's Chris Steakhouse potatoes au gratin
These creamy, cheesy potatoes are just loaded with flavor and texture. Garnished with a bit of fresh parsley for a pop of herbal zing, this side dish rivals your favorite restaurant's version. If you want to take the texture to the next level, sprinkle a handful of breadcrumbs on top for a bit of added crunch. Not to mention, they make amazing leftovers, or even breakfast potatoes to go with tomorrow's omelette!
Roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli
This combination really feels like home. And the way that the broccoli florets really soak up all that garlic and olive oil without getting too heavy or greasy just can't be beat. Plus, the fresh grated Parmesan crisps up perfectly in the oven, giving this side the ideal balance of textures. Feel free to grate a bit more of that fresh cheese on top before serving.
Recipe: Roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli
Homemade garlic bread
This simple garlic bread recipe keeps the ingredients traditional, tasty, and classic without cutting a single corner or sacrificing any flavor, like all the best recipes. Crispy on the outside and garlic buttery and soft on the inside, this garlic bread has everything you could want out of a good side. Grating a bit of fresh Parmesan on top before serving takes this recipe from delicious to absolutely phenomenal.
Recipe: Homemade garlic bread
Air Fryer french fries
No, we didn't forget about french fries. This all-time classic is truly is a burger's best friend. This recipe features a couple key steps, like skipping the deep fryer, to getting that restaurant-quality crunch without the restaurant-level of calories and hidden ingredients. If you've got an air fryer, now is it's time to shine. These slight twists on the beloved fast food favorite take this dish to the next level without adding a bunch of complicated steps.
Recipe: Air fryer french fries
Extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes
It doesn't get much better than a cheesy baked potato. This elevated version really emphasizes the friendship between the two main ingredients, plus some herbs to elevate the simple, yet delicious flavors. We love this recipe for many reasons, but one key reason is that it can be made for groups of any size! So it's perfect for family dinners, cookouts, or solo burger nights, with super straightforward modifications. No math required here!
Recipe: Extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes
Easy kale caesar salad
Try this nutrient-and-flavor-boosted version of the classic favorite caesar salad. The earthy crunchiness of the curly-textured kale allows the dressing to really infuse every bite without overwhelming the other ingredients. Fresh slivers of parmesan offer an umami nuttiness that adds yet another layer to this dish that we just can't get over. Plus, if you wait to add the croutons until you're ready to eat, it keeps well in the fridge for tomorrow's lunch!
Recipe: Easy kale caesar salad
Super bacony mashed potatoes
Creamy, salty, and rich, this mash features the bacon drippings that usually go to waste, which takes the flavor and the richness to a whole new place. Garnish with a sprinkle of those crispy bacon crumbles and a bit of fresh thyme to add an extra boost of texture and ground these savory potatoes with some herbal freshness. Plus, if you've got leftovers, you can turn them into delicious and crispy air fried mashed potato balls in a couple of days.
Recipe: Super bacony mashed potatoes
Homeroom's ultimate macaroni and cheese
Talk about a lifelong favorite, we couldn't forget about good old-fashioned mac and cheese. This particular recipe was so good that Homeroom had to bring it from the home kitchen to their restaurant. For added customization, you can finish it off in the oven if you want that crispy breadcrumb finish, or do it on the stove top for less dishes! Don't worry, both are totally tasty, and preference really prevails here.
Rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes
Almost as easy as they are delicious, this dish features very few ingredients more than the name suggests. The classic trio of salt, pepper, and olive oil are all the extra ingredients you'll need before you pop these in the oven and let the simplicity shine. A small garnish of fresh rosemary on top livens up the richness, but sprinkle with a light hand, rosemary is a super potent herb.
Herbed potato salad
This herb-loaded potato salad is a lighter, fresher, and (if you ask us), tastier version of the classic mayonnaise-based salad we've all come to know. And the best part, it's just as perfect of a complement to any backyard barbecue or burger night with an added burst of that herbal freshness! This recipe can be altered to meet your personal tastes. If you prefer other herbs or want to add a kick of spice, feel free to swap or add ingredients to mix it up a bit.
Recipe: Herbed potato salad
Homemade mozzarella sticks
This recipe is a simple combination of your home-seasoned breading, eggs, and mozzarella. However, the mozzarella sticks do need to be wrapped and frozen for at least a few hours in order to ensure that the cheese doesn't totally melt out while that crispy breading is cooking, so keep that in mind. The fresh marinara sauce with a touch of basil and other herbs totally completes and balances each bite with a sweet and savory dip.
Recipe: Homemade mozzarella sticks
Over-the-top BLT pasta salad
Any of your favorite curly pastas will really grab onto the dressing in this recipe, infusing each bite with salty flavor. Packed with bacon and cherry tomatoes, this recipe highlights all the best parts of the classic, simple, summer favorite sandwich, and will pair beautifully with your burger night as a cool and balanced bite. Don't be afraid to top this dish with a sprinkle of Parmesan, or some breadcrumbs to add some crunch!
Recipe: Over-the-top BLT pasta salad