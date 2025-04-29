What To Serve With Prime Rib: The Best Sides For Your Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prime rib is sometimes shunned as the stuff of buffets, served cold and chewy, or not up to snuff compared to other cuts. But if you've previously turned your nose up at a plate, know this: Prime rib is really just many uncut ribeyes. It has generous marbling, making it incredibly tender when the person cooking knows what they're doing. In truth, restaurant-quality prime rib really isn't that hard to achieve, but for the best results, you should know how to buy prime rib at the store, make sure it's at room temperature before you start roasting, and remember that early salting can ruin your prime rib by drawing out too much moisture before it even goes in the oven. Once you have a handle on your technique, it's time to tackle the sides.

Prime rib is perfect for a crowd, but feeding a group means you're going to want an array of accompaniments alongside your beef. Potatoes, of course, are one of the most classic pairings, but should you go roasted or mashed? You'll probably want some other veggies in there, and some greens, but should they be creamed? Glazed? Roasted? All of the above? For some of the finest sides to serve with your prime rib that will cover all your bases and keep your guests happy, look no further.