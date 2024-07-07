For The Best Canned Biscuits, Skip The Oven

Of all the comfort food breakfasts, hot, buttery biscuits — possibly with a few dollops of savory sausage gravy – might just be the meal that unstitches most people from the control they have over their otherwise sturdy willpower. Fortunately for those suffering biscuit-loving fans, canned biscuits, a skillet, and a working burner on the stovetop are all that stand between them and their favorite quick bread fix. This is a particularly handy way of cooking biscuits if the lack of an oven is all that stands between you and plate of your favorite quick bread.

To get started, separate the biscuits, pulling as many of them from the can as you're planning on eating. Drop 2 tablespoons of butter into the pan, allowing it to roll around until the bottom of the skillet is covered with butter. Add six or eight biscuits to the skillet, leaving room between each biscuit. This extra space allows you to flip the biscuits easier. You'll fry the biscuits on the first side for five or six minutes.

Flip the biscuits over to cook the other side. You may have to add more butter to the pan to cook the other side of the biscuits. Additionally, the biscuits will cook a bit faster once you turn them over, so you'll want to cut down the cooking time a bit to keep the biscuits from burning.

