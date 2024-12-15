How To Buy Prime Rib At The Grocery Store

There's no denying it; Cooking an entire prime rib is an endeavor. Yet if you select the initial cut with care, the roasting process will fall into place. First of all, decide whether you want to go bone-in or boneless. Although the bone requires some extra carving work, it does lead to a more succulent interior. Plus, keeping ribs intact makes portioning easier: A single bone per every two people is a reasonable ratio. In terms of weight, estimate about a pound per person.

With the fundamental details out of the way, it's time to think about the beef quality. The cut's inclusion of the word prime is a little confusing; Some may think it refers to the USDA inspected grade. However, as with steaks, prime rib is also delineated by the top beef grades: prime, choice, and select. For the most flavorful roast, track down a prime-graded prime rib. You can pick up prime beef at Costco, but if you can't find the right cut — or you're looking for affordability — then go for the choice grade. For an added assurance of quality, you could look for grass-fed beef, although the classification is less regulated. Once you have your criteria in order, you're on your way to a beautifully slow-cooked prime rib.