The Absolute Best Sugar To Add To Your Baby Carrots Glaze

Glazed baby carrots are a hit at many dinner tables, especially around the holidays, and they offer a great way to serve veggies with a sweet kick that even picky kids will enjoy. While carrots are the main ingredient of this dish, the type of sugar used in your glaze is just as important.

The most common sugar to use when glazing baby carrots is brown sugar, but you have to consider the type. Although light and dark brown sugar are interchangeable in most cases, they do have different flavor profiles. This stems from the addition of molasses, with dark brown sugar containing almost double the amount of light brown sugar, providing a bolder flavor.

Because of this, dark brown sugar is the absolute best to use as a glaze for baby carrots if you want a richer flavor with more toffee undertones, while light brown or golden brown sugar is best for a subtle sweetness that isn't overpowering. That said, if all you have is light brown sugar and you want a little more oomph, you can also add additional molasses to make it dark.

