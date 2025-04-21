How A Cocktail-Fueled Lunch Became A Tax Break Loophole

There's a classic American businessman archetype in media — a middle-aged man in a well-tailored suit who builds an empire by any means necessary. He's hard at work, hard at play, and full of confidence (ego) and charisma. At the scene of every triumph and downfall lies a bottle of liquor. Fiction isn't so far from reality, and the three-martini lunch was a trend in the rocky history of American industry.

In the mid-20th century, the United States began to experience an economic boom, and a trend dubbed the "three-martini lunch" started cropping up. This phrase described a scene of businessmen taking leisurely lunch breaks where they would enjoy food and alcoholic drinks in the name of boosting creativity. Martini recipes looked a bit different back in the day. They were served in smaller portions, so three cocktails wouldn't equate to as much alcohol as we're acquainted with now. Regardless, the practice came with issues outside of getting intoxicated on the job.

News of the three-martini lunch gained traction because these meals counted as tax-deductible business expenses. Proponents of the policy encouraged it for productivity among white-collar executives, and it has historically been supported by Presidents Gerald Ford and Donald Trump. Opponents of the policy included Presidents John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Jimmy Carter, who believed it was abusive to tax policy and unfair to most Americans.