Why Bone-In Pork Chops Are A Must For Juicy Results In The Air Fryer

Pork chops are tricky almost any way you slice them. The lean, virtually white meat's relatively low fat content just positions it more at risk for drying, versus something more forgiving like a nicely marbled steak. Some butchering blunders, such as removing the fat cap, all but ensure dry pork chops, and there are plenty more cooking mistakes that will ruin your pork once you get it home, too. Pork chops will usually just turn out bad or good with little margin for error in between. But, fortunately, (and likely the reason they haven't disappeared from dinner tables across the country), there are also some things you can do to improve your final pork chop product.

Pork chops are one of the best types of meat you can cook in the air fryer, for example. And bone-in chops are a must when cooking pork in these small convection ovens. Bone-in is recommended in most cases due to even small amounts of flavorful marrow melting out of the bone and adding its richness to the pan juices, which is particularly valuable in mild pork's case. The bones also tend to be attached to fattier pork chop cuts, too, bringing tasty moisture. The air fryer's quickness and even heat distribution is part of what makes it effective and convenient, but those qualities can also make it easier to overdo it and really zap your foodstuffs. A pork chop bone absorbs some of that targeted heat, slightly slowing down the cooking process, which also helps keep the meat from overcooking.