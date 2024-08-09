Air fryers have been a sensation since their popularity skyrocketed in the late 2010s. Offering the ability to cook countless foods in a shorter time span than a deep fryer or conventional oven — and with much less oil — numerous home chefs have discovered the appliance's benefits. Given air fryers can create both convenient and healthy meals, there's an ever-growing list of foods that they can make successfully. In fact, you can use your air fryer to prepare a variety of different meat products, as well.

From lamb chops to sausages, certain meats are an ideal match for the air fryer. But not every animal protein is well-suited for the appliance. Frankly, before you potentially waste any delicious purchases, it's worth knowing which types of meat are the best to cook in an air fryer, and which are the worst.

Whether you're an experienced air fryer user or just starting out, being armed with this knowledge will allow you to put the appliance to its best use. Join us as we explore the best and worst types of meat to cook in the air fryer, and reveal some tips to help you create the tastiest possible meals.