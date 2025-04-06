This Butchering Mistake Is Giving You Dry Pork Chops

Pork chops are so ubiquitous in American home cookery, it's easy to forget how finicky they can be. Because pork is, famously, the other white meat, and thus absent much flavor and texture amplifying fat, it is particularly vulnerable to dryness. So resisting the urge to trim and instead retaining as much fat as you can is one of our top tips for the juiciest baked pork chops.

A pork chop's fat cap is your key to moister meat. "Cap" might be a bit of a misnomer in this case, as the pork's chapeau sits not on its top like a literal hat, but rather lines the chop's perimeter. You'll know it when you see it. And literally all you have to do is leave it alone to let that fat give the meat a little more of a heat barrier to stave off overcooking, and to passively render into the flesh like a more hands-on baste would do. Your great neighborhood butcher is unlikely to snip unprovoked, and if you're shopping the pre-packaged aisle at the grocery store, just look for chops encircled with that telltale cream-colored ribbon.