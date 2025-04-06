This Butchering Mistake Is Giving You Dry Pork Chops
Pork chops are so ubiquitous in American home cookery, it's easy to forget how finicky they can be. Because pork is, famously, the other white meat, and thus absent much flavor and texture amplifying fat, it is particularly vulnerable to dryness. So resisting the urge to trim and instead retaining as much fat as you can is one of our top tips for the juiciest baked pork chops.
A pork chop's fat cap is your key to moister meat. "Cap" might be a bit of a misnomer in this case, as the pork's chapeau sits not on its top like a literal hat, but rather lines the chop's perimeter. You'll know it when you see it. And literally all you have to do is leave it alone to let that fat give the meat a little more of a heat barrier to stave off overcooking, and to passively render into the flesh like a more hands-on baste would do. Your great neighborhood butcher is unlikely to snip unprovoked, and if you're shopping the pre-packaged aisle at the grocery store, just look for chops encircled with that telltale cream-colored ribbon.
Serving your fat capped pork chops
Aesthetic appraisals are in the eye of the porkholder, but even once plated, a fat-lined porkchop tends to look a little more polished than one that's been stripped clean. The fat will separate easily once it's been rendered in the oven should you wish to remove it, but leaving it on usually leaves a nicer visual finish, creating the appearance of a plumper, and thus juicier chop. Given all this extra swine care and consideration, you also want to make sure to cook your pork chops to the ideal temperature. An actual meat thermometer is the key to escaping the well done pork chops of a frightening past.
It's also never a bad idea to let pork chops rest before serving. All that rendered fat that makes up what we think of as juiciness wants somewhere to go, and slicing too soon will give it an escape route. Resting lets it all settle in a bit better, and last the length of dinner rather than rushing out all at once. A few minutes will do, and you can cover with aluminum foil or any convenient lid to keep your pork chops warm.