Is It Safe To Eat Pork That's Still Pink In The Middle?

There are plenty of food safety rules to keep in mind when it comes to cooking meat. All meat is different in terms of how thoroughly it needs to be cooked and what its minimum internal temperature should be. Chicken, for example, should always be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and have no pink in the middle. A steak cooked to rare or medium temperature, on the other hand, is to be expected. But what about pork? It turns out this cut of meat will usually have some pink in the middle, and for the most part, it's still safe to eat — but you should always check the meat for proper doneness.

In order to eliminate all pathogens and potential bacteria from pork, it should be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which means there is no pink in the middle. However, the USDA minimum internal temperature requirement for pork is only 145 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you're likely to see a little bit of pink if you order the pork chop from a restaurant. That's because 145 degrees Fahrenheit is the requirement for killing pathogens like trichomoniasis, and the risk of running into any other harmful bacteria within the pork is extremely low.