The Menu Items At Chick-Fil-A That Are Dairy-Free

If you've got food allergies, fast food restaurants aren't always the easiest to navigate, but luckily Chick-fil-A has some solid options for folks with a dairy-free diet (they also happen to be a chain with excellent gluten-free choices).

Unfortunately, those with milk allergies and sensitivities will have to skip out on Chick-fil-A's beloved breaded and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets. Nonetheless, there are still some other delicious menu items without the allergen, but just be aware that Chick-fil-A doesn't guarantee that any of its products will be 100% free of dairy since all products, regardless of milk content, are prepared in the same kitchens. So, keep that in mind as you read this list, and err on the side of caution when dining out at the beloved chicken joint. Check in with your local Chick-fil-A for additional insights when placing your dairy-free order, and always follow your doctor's advice when it comes to your allergies and diet.