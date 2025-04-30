The Menu Items At Chick-Fil-A That Are Dairy-Free
If you've got food allergies, fast food restaurants aren't always the easiest to navigate, but luckily Chick-fil-A has some solid options for folks with a dairy-free diet (they also happen to be a chain with excellent gluten-free choices).
Unfortunately, those with milk allergies and sensitivities will have to skip out on Chick-fil-A's beloved breaded and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets. Nonetheless, there are still some other delicious menu items without the allergen, but just be aware that Chick-fil-A doesn't guarantee that any of its products will be 100% free of dairy since all products, regardless of milk content, are prepared in the same kitchens. So, keep that in mind as you read this list, and err on the side of caution when dining out at the beloved chicken joint. Check in with your local Chick-fil-A for additional insights when placing your dairy-free order, and always follow your doctor's advice when it comes to your allergies and diet.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
It's tragic, but Chick-fil-A's fried chicken sandwiches contain pasteurized nonfat dry milk, making them a no-go for dairy-free customers. But on the bright side, you can still satisfy your chicken sandwich craving with the grilled version. It doesn't contain any milk allergens and the lemon-herb marinade gives the breaded chicken sandwiches a run for their money.
Grilling the chicken also gives it a bit of a smoky flavor, a departure in taste from the chain's heavier, more comforting Southern fried options. But without the breading, the boneless chicken breast itself really takes center stage. Paired with a multigrain brioche bun (also dairy-free), acidic tomato, and crunchy lettuce, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich makes for a hearty entrée. But if you're looking to amp up the flavor even more, pair it with the Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce. And to really ensure your sandwich is totally free from milk products, skip over all of the cheese add-ons.
Grilled Nuggets
If you don't consume dairy but have a hankering for some chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A has you covered. Grilled chicken nuggets aren't an item you'll see on many fast food menus, but Chick-fil-A's offering is solid, and it doesn't contain any milk allergens.
The Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets have a similar flavor profile to the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, but if you're not used to breading-free chicken nuggets, biting into the Grilled Nuggets might feel a little weird at first.
To be honest, with their signature spice blend and a breading that's fried to golden brown perfection, it's pretty hard to compete with the classic Chick-fil-A nuggets. And there's a reason why they snagged one of the top spots on the definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders. But if dairy is off limits in your diet, just go ahead and dunk those Grilled Nuggets into one of Chick-fil-A's dairy-free sauce options (or, heck, even some plain ol' ketchup), and you'll achieve a close enough vibe.
Waffle Potato Fries
Beyond its juicy chicken sandwiches and nuggets, nothing screams Chick-fil-A like its iconic Waffle Potato Fries. Luckily, they don't contain any milk allergens. And the fast food chain's fries aren't just good for dairy-free individuals; they're also made without other major allergens like eggs, soy, wheat, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts, and fish.
These milk allergen-free waffle fries are soft, tender, and pillowy on the inside, with a nice bit of crispiness on the outside. Given the size and thickness of the fries, you can't expect them to have that same crunch as a shoestring or even crinkle-cut variety, but with a generous sprinkle of sea salt, the potato flavor really shines through. It's a simple concept and a straightforward recipe, but boy are those waffle fries delicious. And they're consistent, too, thanks to a roughly four-decade-long partnership between the fast food chain and the Idaho-based potato supplier behind Chick-fil-A's waffle fries.
Hash Browns
If you just can't bring yourself to chow down on some waffle fries first thing in the morning, dairy-free folks are in luck since Chick-fil-A's hash browns don't contain any milk products. This side dish has that classic hash brown flavor and isn't too greasy, an issue that plagues a lot of fast food hash browns. And that fluffy, potatoey interior juxtaposes pleasantly with the crispy, fried exterior, making each bite a satisfying one.
Coming in at less than $2 for a small order, Chick-fil-A hash browns won't break the bank, either. Making them perfectly crispy, perfectly bite-sized, and perfectly dairy-free, accompaniment to your breakfast order.
But if you've got a craving for Chick-fil-A hash browns, be sure to plan ahead since the beloved chicken restaurant isn't an all-day breakfast spot. So, keep in mind what time Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast in order to ensure those delicious, dairy-free hash browns will be available.
Waffle Potato Chips
Chick-fil-A's Waffle Potato Chips are the less cool younger sibling to the chain's iconic waffle fries. And even though they pale in comparison to the fries, the Waffle Potato Chips provide a decent dairy-free side option. So, if you're looking to change up your regular order or are in the mood for something with a bit more crunch than the waffle fries, Chick-fil-A's Waffle Potato Chips might just be the right option for you.
Beyond being dairy-free, the Waffle Potato Chips are also free from a bunch of other major allergens. So it's a friendly choice for anyone with sensitivities to eggs, soy, wheat, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, and, of course, milk. The item is also explicitly labeled as gluten-free, is packaged in a separate facility, and has a simple ingredient list consisting of only potatoes, vegetable oil, and sea salt, making it a safe bet for individuals avoiding additives and allergens.
Kale Crunch Side
If a fried, potato-based side is a little too heavy for your taste, those who don't consume milk products will be glad to hear that the Kale Crunch Side is safe for a dairy-free diet. The salad option starts off with a leafy base of curly kale and green cabbage and is topped with salty chopped and roasted almonds that add a necessary crunch. And to brighten everything up, the Kale Crunch Side is tossed in a punchy vinaigrette made with Dijon mustard and apple cider.
The best part is none of it contains any dairy, making the Kale Crunch Side an excellent accompaniment for your grilled chicken sandwich or order of grilled nuggets. And, to be honest, it makes for a much tastier and more complex dish than Chick-fil-A's standard side salad, which contains both milk and wheat allergens. Besides, who wants mixed greens with shredded cheese and grape tomatoes when a more elevated, interesting salad is also on the menu?
Fruit Cup and Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce
On the hunt for another healthy, dairy-free side option? Maybe something sweet to balance out the savoriness of grilled chicken or waffle fries? Look no further than Chick-fil-A's Fruit Cup, and for kids, the Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce.
With its ingredient list only including apples, mandarin oranges, strawberries, and blueberries, the Fruit Cup is a light and refreshing option for those who don't consume milk products. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay a little extra to upgrade your Chick-fil-A meal to include that side of fruit, but if you're looking to get more nutrients out of your fast food order, it might be worth the added cost.
For the parents of dairy-free kiddos, opt for the Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce as a safe side option. There isn't any dairy in the ingredients list, and as an added bonus, the ingredients it includes are super simple. The Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce only contains apples and cinnamon, so you know exactly what your child is consuming and won't have to worry about these 10 fast food ingredients that should send you running.
Teas and lemonades
No trip to Chick-fil-A is complete without some sweet tea, and of course all of those freshly brewed beverages are dairy-free. The lemonade is free from milk products as well, so a refreshing Sunjoy makes the perfect drink to wash down some grilled nuggets and waffle fries.
Both the iced teas and lemonades have some pretty simple ingredient lists. The straightforward yet delicious sweet tea is made only with water, sugar, and tea. As for the unsweetened version, it's merely water and tea. The lemonade is just as uncomplicated with water, lemon juice, and sugar making up the ingredients. And the diet kind replaces the sugar with Splenda to maintain the sweetness but with far fewer calories.
Although dairy-free customers will have to forgo the chain's creamy hand-spun milkshakes and slurp-worthy frosted coffee, the no-fuss recipes for Chick-fil-A's teas and lemonades (although not the frosted kind) provide a delectable beverage option for those avoiding major allergens.
Certain dipping sauces and dressings
There's no reason to eat a dry nugget or salad when Chick-fil-A offers a variety of sauce and dressing options, many of which are dairy-free. To boost the flavor of your Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets or grilled chicken sandwich without any of the milk allergens, opt for the Barbeque Sauce, Chick-fil-A Sauce, Honey Mustard Sauce, Polynesian Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, or the Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce. Make sure you avoid the Garden Herb Ranch Sauce and Zesty Buffalo Sauce, though, since they both contain milk.
As for dressings, the Creamy Salsa, Fat-Free Honey Mustard, Light Balsamic Vinaigrette, Light Italian Dressing, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette are all safe bets. But be sure to steer clear of the Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing and Garden Herb Ranch Dressing since milk is on their ingredient lists.
Beyond Chick-fil-A-specific sauces and dressings, it also offers mainstay condiments like ketchup, hot sauce, and even honey, which are all made without milk products.
Modifying other menu items
If a menu item strikes your fancy but won't work with your dairy-free diet, you can make some modifications to eliminate the milk allergens. For example, you can remove the cheese or swap out one kind of bread for another that's made without milk. This will work with both grilled chicken entrees as well as grilled chicken and chicken-free breakfast items (like the Egg White Grill and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin).
Modifications are especially easy with online orders. All you need to do is select the menu item you'd like and scroll down to the bread and toppings sections. There, just click the little trash can icon next to the items that contain dairy to remove them, and click the plus sign icon to add your dairy-free alternatives. Modifications can be made when you order in-store as well, but there's more opportunity for human error that way. So, just do whatever you're more comfortable with when it comes to modifying your Chick-fil-A order to adhere to your dairy-free diet.