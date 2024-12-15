The Potato Supplier Behind Chick-Fil-A's Waffle Fries
In 2021, Chick-fil-A ranked as the third most popular fast food chain in the United States in QSR Magazine, underneath McDonald's and Starbucks and above Taco Bell. Additionally, it was the top location in the chicken category — above Kentucky Fried Chicken, which ranked at 15. That said, a lot of people frequent Chick-fil-A locations and pair their meal a side order of delicious, crispy Waffle Potato Fries.
Chick-fil-A works with Idaho-based company Lamb Weston to provide a majority of its Waffle Potato Fries and Hash Browns. Lamb Weston also provides potatoes for other fast-food restaurants, including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Wendy's, and Burger King. Chick-fil-A has aligned itself with Lamb Weston for over 40 years. Due to its growth, however, the restaurant also sources Waffle Potato Fries from The J.R. Simplot Company. Chick-fil-A does not specify which potato supplier is used at each location and suggests that they may use additional potato suppliers. They encourage people to reach out to their local locations for more information.
What makes Chick-Fil-A fries so good?
In a 2024 ranking of fast food french fries, Chowhound writer Alex Springer gave Chick-fil-A's waffle fries a competitive spot at number eight out of 15. It ranked above Dairy Queen, In-and-Out Burger, and Five Guys. Being the only waffle fry option on the list, the restaurant expert praised it for its consistent texture and crispiness. The hit side item is cooked in canola oil and topped with sea salt before serving.
In the summer of 2024, the fast food restaurant was faced with rumors that it would be replacing its beloved waffle-cut fries with straight fries. The company quickly denied the allegations and told USA Today in a statement, "Chick-fil-A Guests do not need to worry — our much-loved Waffle Fries are not going anywhere!" The confusion was due to misinformation being spread on TikTok and the menu at their concept kitchen Little Blue Menu. The innovative kitchen was launched in 2021 and is located in Maryland. There, the company serves classic menu items along with "soon-to-be favorites," such as cheeseburger pizza, boneless wings, and hamburgers. The kitchen also serves straight-cut fries and sweet potato tater tots, the former of which led to the rumor.