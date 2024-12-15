The Potato Supplier Behind Chick-Fil-A's Waffle Fries

In 2021, Chick-fil-A ranked as the third most popular fast food chain in the United States in QSR Magazine, underneath McDonald's and Starbucks and above Taco Bell. Additionally, it was the top location in the chicken category — above Kentucky Fried Chicken, which ranked at 15. That said, a lot of people frequent Chick-fil-A locations and pair their meal a side order of delicious, crispy Waffle Potato Fries.

Chick-fil-A works with Idaho-based company Lamb Weston to provide a majority of its Waffle Potato Fries and Hash Browns. Lamb Weston also provides potatoes for other fast-food restaurants, including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Wendy's, and Burger King. Chick-fil-A has aligned itself with Lamb Weston for over 40 years. Due to its growth, however, the restaurant also sources Waffle Potato Fries from The J.R. Simplot Company. Chick-fil-A does not specify which potato supplier is used at each location and suggests that they may use additional potato suppliers. They encourage people to reach out to their local locations for more information.