5 Fast Food Chains With Excellent Gluten-Free Choices

While more gluten-free products are popping up at grocery stores, some fast food restaurants still have a ways to go in making their food more accessible for people who don't include gluten in their diet. Gluten is a collection of proteins found in rye, wheat, barley, and other grains — all common ingredients in burger buns or the wheat flour coating fried chicken nuggets and tenders. However, not all hope is lost. Some fast food restaurants offer several menu items that are gluten-free.

It's important to note that while the menu items from fast food restaurants in this list aren't made with gluten, that doesn't inherently mean that they're safe for those with Celiac disease. Cross-contamination can happen by frying gluten-free foods in the same oil as gluten foods, kitchen staff not changing gloves between handling gluten and non-gluten items, or using the same spatula between them. The chance of cross-contamination at any fast food restaurant is never zero, so take caution by letting any staff members know the severity of your health situation if necessary.