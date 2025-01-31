The Game-Changing Trick For Bright Hummus Flavor Without Extra Lemon Juice

Creamy, garlicky hummus is our forever favorite dip. It's obviously tasty and pairs well with anything from carrot sticks to sandwiches. Plus, it packs in much more nutrition than other addicting dips, like ranch or queso. Typically made by blending chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, and salt, hummus is one of those recipes that is endlessly customizable. Add toasted pine nuts on top for texture, swirl in some tzatziki for dimension, or even blend in cocoa powder for a dessert-like take on the stuff. Heck, there's even pickle-flavored hummus!

If you love hummus, you likely prefer it in its classic form, which includes one simple way to brighten its flavor: lemon juice. A squeeze of lemon can elevate almost any dish and its subtle tartness enhances the flavors of the hummus without overwhelming them. However, the key to great hummus is a nice fluffy texture. Adding too much lemon juice can dilute this, so if you're lacking fresh lemon or want to avoid turning your hummus into chickpea soup, there's an alternative: citric acid. This culinary gem enhances flavor without introducing extra liquid, ensuring your hummus remains delightfully creamy.

Citric acid, often dubbed sour salt, is a powdered form of the naturally occurring compound found in citrus fruits. It's a versatile kitchen staple, celebrated for its ability to add tanginess and act as a preservative. Beyond hummus, it's employed in canning, cheesemaking, and even to prevent browning in cut fruits.