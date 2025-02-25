16 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking A Soufflé

Who doesn't want to be able to make a good soufflé? And yet, if there's one food that's known to be tricky, it's a soufflé. The potential mistakes are nearly endless, resulting in soufflés that are slumpy, slouchy, bland, or unimpressive. But once you know which mistakes to avoid, your chances of creating a good one improve dramatically.

If there's one secret to soufflé, it's the egg whites. The structural protein in whites is pretty magical, stiffening as you whip them and trapping air to create that amazing rise for which a chocolate or carrot soufflé is known. Egg whites, especially from fresh eggs since they lead to a more stable structure, are instrumental beyond soufflés; they're the secret to cloud-like pancakes, can sub in for baking soda, and are the main ingredient in meringue.

Magic aside, haute cuisine is still kind of terrifying. If you're just starting out on your French cooking journey, then kudos on being brave enough to put soufflé at the top of your list. "Making a soufflé is a bit like dating — timing, temperature, and gentle handling make all the difference," Head Chef James Callery of Cross Keys Newbury says. "Get it right, and it's chef's-kiss perfection. Get it wrong, and, well ... at least you had fun trying." Your first soufflés will most certainly be an experiment, so have fun and do your best by avoiding the following mistakes.