5 Simple Substitutes For Cream Of Tartar In A Recipe

Cream of tartar is a bit of a misleading name considering it is not a cream, nor does it have anything to with tartar sauce or the Tatar people. Instead, it is a white, flour-like substance also known as potassium bitartrate, which is a result of winemaking. Cream of tartar is an important ingredient for bakers, as it typically acts as a stabilizer and a leavening agent. For example, cream of tartar is a key ingredient when making the perfect quick bread.

Despite its usefulness, it's not a pantry staple for everyone. Fortunately, there are several cream of tartar alternatives out there that make a very suitable replacement. The best news is that most of these options are so common, you probably already have them in your kitchen.