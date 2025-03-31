Mediterranean Restaurants Swear By One Rice For Their Signature Dishes

Mediterranean food is a veritable array of flavors. Between diverse and colorful ingredients, iconic dishes, and a hearty supply of spices, it's tough not to find something to love about the cuisine from this region. But with so many staples and flavors to account for, it can be good to have one ingredient on-hand that you can count on as a go-to base for several dishes. In the case of Mediterranean food, there's one kind of rice that stands above the rest.

Chowhound recently spoke exclusively with Jilbert El-Zmetr, chef and founder of Laziza (@funkylaziza on Instagram), a Brooklyn-based restaurant specializing in enticing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes. When asked what kind of rice he prefers to use in his traditional dishes, he wasted no time in saying that basmati is the grain of choice. "It's quite a loose grain and isn't as dense as some of the other rice types available like jasmine," El-Zmetr says. Especially when you avoid common prep mistakes with basmati rice, using this particular grain will give you a fluffy yet toothsome texture that perfectly suits the various dishes in your Mediterranean recipe collection.