10 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Frozen Store-Bought Burgers

Some of the best dishes in culinary history are those made with low-cost ingredients. The pressure of creating on a budget tends to produce diamonds in the culinary world, and a good 'ol American hamburger is no different. You can buy frozen hamburger patties in bulk for less than a dollar a patty. And thanks to the ingenuity of cooks around the USA, this versatile ingredient can be easily transformed into many surprisingly gourmet dishes.

In my nine-year cooking career, I've had plenty of opportunities to get creative with ground beef. Whether we're looking for a mouth-watering variation to put on the menu or whipping up a meal to satiate employees before the restaurant opens, burgers are a staple. This is true even in the nicest restaurants where there tends to be an abundance of beef scrap lying around waiting to be ground.

I've learned many of these frozen-burger patty variations from my fellow chefs around the country, each claiming a burger-centric dish specific to their region. In every area, people of diverse backgrounds are whipping up delicious dishes with this common ingredient we can all connect over. So use this chef-approved guide to upgrade your budget purchase into something restaurant-worthy.