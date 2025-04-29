10 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Frozen Store-Bought Burgers
Some of the best dishes in culinary history are those made with low-cost ingredients. The pressure of creating on a budget tends to produce diamonds in the culinary world, and a good 'ol American hamburger is no different. You can buy frozen hamburger patties in bulk for less than a dollar a patty. And thanks to the ingenuity of cooks around the USA, this versatile ingredient can be easily transformed into many surprisingly gourmet dishes.
In my nine-year cooking career, I've had plenty of opportunities to get creative with ground beef. Whether we're looking for a mouth-watering variation to put on the menu or whipping up a meal to satiate employees before the restaurant opens, burgers are a staple. This is true even in the nicest restaurants where there tends to be an abundance of beef scrap lying around waiting to be ground.
I've learned many of these frozen-burger patty variations from my fellow chefs around the country, each claiming a burger-centric dish specific to their region. In every area, people of diverse backgrounds are whipping up delicious dishes with this common ingredient we can all connect over. So use this chef-approved guide to upgrade your budget purchase into something restaurant-worthy.
Seasoning is key
There are several tricks to making lower quality ingredients shine in the kitchen. And the simplest one is to make sure your seasoning is on point. Nobody's going to question your cooking skills if they bite into a patty bursting with flavor.
There are a few different ways to approach seasoning frozen patties. The simplest method is to throw them on the grill still frozen and season on both sides with garlic salt, Montreal seasoning, or a mixture of whatever spices you've got kicking around your kitchen. If you have a bit more time to spare, season your patties an hour beforehand and really let the salt and spice sink in. If you're absolutely committed to taking these burgers to Flavortown, thaw them, remix them with your seasoning of choice, and reshape into patties. To make sure your seasoning-to-meat ratio is perfect, cook a tiny bit of meat to taste test before you reshape your patties.
A dry seasoning blend will do the trick, but if you want to take those burgers the extra mile you can really amplify the experience by adding some wet seasoning, which is generally just the same spices in your rack in non-powder form. Air fryer-roasted garlic is quick to make and will inject a sweet, caramelized flavor. Speaking of caramelized, onion isn't just good on top of your burger. Mix in a bit of grated fresh onion, or chopped and caramelized onion for added delight. If you like some kick, grated serrano or jalapeño will definitely do the trick.
Fat brings flavor
As Julia Child famously said, "Fat gives things flavor." The butter-obsessed chef was not wrong. Fat is energy-dense, which some scientists theorize could be one of the reasons why humans tend to be drawn to fatty foods. At the same time, flavor is amplified by fat because of the way it binds to the molecules and lingers on your tongue for longer. All of this to say: if you want to make your burgers stand out, add a little extra fat.
This doesn't necessarily mean to change the ratio of burger meat — 80% lean to 20% fatty is the widely accepted ratio for a good burger that won't totally melt away on your grill. Chopping up bits of bacon, though, or perhaps some lardo (a type of cured salumi made from fatback) will add bites of flavor to your patty without the totally melting your burger away.
A bit of duck fat would go a long way to add stand-out flavor to your burgers, especially if you're cooking them on a flat top or in a frying pan. If duck fat isn't accessible, bacon fat will also take them up a notch. Gordon Ramsay's perfect burger mix includes an egg which not only amps up the flavor but also works as a binder to keep the meat held together. A touch of olive oil can also work in a pinch, especially if you're using frozen turkey burgers rather than beef.
Smash it out of the park
While smash burgers have been around for decades, they seem to have caught the public's attention in a new way over the last few years. Their crispy edges and reasonable size make them quite appealing, and once you understand the technique they're super easy to perfect at home. You can purchase pre-shaped frozen smash burgers in many grocery stores, but to achieve the crispiest edges you may be better off without them.
To make a delicious smash burger, you'll need to thaw your frozen patties and shape them into balls. The key to keeping your smash burger juicy but with crisp edges is all in the technique and timing. Start with a loosely formed ball of meat on your hot flat top or pre-heated pan, and give it a good smash. Once you see the juices bubbling up on the top, flip it to the other side and cook until the edges are crisp. Smash burgers cook a lot faster than regular burgers because they're so thin (and generally use less meat as well).
If you want to make a historically accurate, not to mention historically delicious smash burger, try making an American classic: the Oklahoma onion burger. Piled high with thinly sliced onions before smashing, this burger was created in order to shave down food costs by using onions to make beef last longer. They crisp and caramelize as the beef cooks, and make for a flavor-loaded final product that has been a crowd-pleaser for decades.
Embrace island style with loco-moco
You don't need to buy hamburger buns to make a delicious meal with your patties. This Hawaiian burger staple opts for more affordable white rice, topped with a cooked patty, smothered in brown gravy, and topped with a sunny-side-up egg. It's a unique break from a typical hamburger that's sure to fill your belly and satisfy your palate.
Smothering a burger and rice in gravy really goes a long way in making it super flavorful and that much more enjoyable to chow down on. You can use either cornstarch or flour to make your beef stock gravy. If you want to take the flavor to another level, start with onions and cook them until translucent. Browned mushroom slices will add even more umami to this plate. And for an even bigger boost of flavor, add a splash of Worcestershire or soy sauce and a touch of tomato paste.
Glaze it with flavor
Do you want an easy way to add palate-awakening flavor to your frozen patties? Simply brush a glaze over them while they cook on the grill or in your pan. This saves you the trouble of having to thaw and remix your meat, as you can simply put the frozen patties on the grill as is (although if the glaze you choose isn't very salty you should add a sprinkle to your patty while it cooks). When they are about half done, use a brush or a spoon to spread your choice of flavorful glaze evenly over the patties and let it caramelize as the burgers continue to cook.
Some great ready-to-use glazes are honey mustard, barbecue sauce, aged balsamic vinegar, and teriyaki sauce. A bit of honey mixed with gochujang is a great way to bring some sweet and spicy punch. Or, you could also try getting creative by making your own soda-based glaze using root beer or Coca-Cola, which is sure to have your dinner guests begging for a recipe.
Make it Minnesota nice with a Juicy Lucy
Hailing from the great state of Minnesota, the Juicy Lucy is a variation of the cheeseburger that's made by putting two patties together with a hearty amount of American cheese in between. Eating this burger is like biting into a hot pocket or a stuffed-to-the-brim calzone — a burst of warm cheese oozes out and mingles with the seasoned meat. What's not to love?
Making this burger will require you to thaw your patties. This will allow you to easily seal the edges and keep your cheese cozy and warm on the inside. Since your patties need to be thawed anyway, you may as well mix in some of your favorite wet or dry seasoning blends to the meat while you're at it.
Juicy Lucys are traditionally made with American cheese. But the kitchen invites inventiveness, so feel free to swap out those orange-colored slices for any cheese that will melt into the meat. Options include bleu cheese for the bold, smoked gouda for a bit of fanciful flair, or white cheddar if you love a sharpness. The toppings for a Juicy Lucy are typically kept quite simple using just pickles or grilled onions (it's really all about the cheese). Match your toppings to the cheese you use, but don't get carried away — the cheese oozing out of the middle after your first bite should be kept the star of this show.
Chop it up New York style
Harlem is known for its rich cultural history that's produced icons of fashion, theater, music, literature, and, of course, food. The New York borough has made its mark on American food history by being credited as one of the places that has made chicken and waffles what it is today. However, it's not the only neighborhood classic worth noting. The chopped cheese is a Harlem bodega staple that's gained a lot of popularity in the last decade.
This tasty take on a burger can be summarized basically as a burger sub. The patty is chopped up with diced onion and cheese is melted into the seasoned meat. Then, it's layered into a hoagie roll and topped with typical burger toppings like lettuce and tomato.
If you're tired of a standard cheeseburger, the chopped cheese is a great way to use those frozen patties in a different way. Just let them thaw out before chopping them up, seasoning, cooking them, and spreading it all on a sub. Feel free to get creative with your toppings or stick to the basics with a simple schmear of mayo and ketchup.
Choose the right toppings
A simple patty can really be a crowd-pleaser when it's sandwiched between quality ingredients that bring their own flavor. The right bun can make the burger shine. Using a fluffy brioche bun that's proportionate to your patty, lightly toasted or grilled with a touch of butter, will go a long way in making your burger more enjoyable to bite into.
Sometimes the best burgers are the ones that have the perfect balance of toppings, adding their own bright flavor and crunch. The most important part of deciding which route to take your burger is to pick a theme and stick to it. If you're going for that classically fresh burger reminiscent of Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast food joint, stick to good tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, freshly cut onions, quality pickles, and a light slathering of mayo or Thousand Island.
If you're craving a burger that's rich and hearty, try caramelized onions with deliciously sautéed mushrooms, adding a slice of melted provolone or a crumbling of blue cheese and a schmear of roasted garlic aioli. If you're craving breakfast, a few crispy pieces of bacon and a sunny-side-up egg will give you morning vibes. And if you love some sweetness with your saltiness, try stewing apples and spooning them on top of your burger with delicious melted brie.
Don't forget the silverware for sloppy joes
You might have nostalgic memories of chowing down on this aptly named sandwich either at the family dinner table or in your school cafeteria. It's no surprise that sloppy joes seem to be a core memory for many Americans. They're easy to throw together, a fun break from a typical burger, and, let's face it, messy food is just more fun to eat sometimes.
Making a sloppy joe is simple and just requires thawing and chopping up your burger patties with onion, some spices, and adding tomato sauce. You can use ketchup, or try a bit of tomato paste and canned or fresh tomatoes if you like them really sloppy. If you prefer a bit more flavor and spice, add some toasted chili flake or a splash of your favorite hot sauce. If you're serving guests, remember to keep the cutlery on hand to scoop up all those saucy bites that tend to fall out of the bun.
Let's taco-bout it
Frozen hamburger patties are, after all, just ground beef, which means you can easily thaw them and add a few ingredients to make delicious taco meat. As an added bonus, you can usually get a lot more tortillas for the same price as hamburger buns, which will go further if you're feeding a lot of people. If you've got the time, try making your own taco shells; it will save you a bit more money and yield even more delicious results. Ground beef tacos are delicious made with crunchy shells that you can make in your toaster, and they're complemented by classic toppings like shredded cheddar cheese and chopped lettuce.
If you're looking for a recipe that maximizes flavor, add a splash of beer as well as tequila to add irresistible flavor to your taco meat. One of the best things about tacos is that it's easy to get creative with your toppings by using affordable and accessible ingredients like onions, beans, peppers, tomatoes, and cheeses to dress them up and make them more filling.