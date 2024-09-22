Is It Really A Good Idea To Make Hard Shell Tacos In Your Toaster?

You may not see hard shell tacos in Mexican restaurants much, because they were invented in the U.S. — specifically in San Bernardino, California, in in 1937 by Lucia and Salvador Rodriguez — but that satisfying crunch is nice. But did you know that you can make them yourself at home? One viral food hack suggests that if you fold a flour or corn tortilla in half and then stick it into the toaster, it'll transform from a soft shell to a hard shell — which will be crispy enough to hold its shape when you scoop in your fillings. Just be sure to set the toaster slightly lower than what you'd use for toast.

Toasting your tortilla shells isn't a bad idea at all, but it may take some trial and error. There are lots of factors to consider. For one, does the tortilla fit in your toaster, or is it too large? If it doesn't fit, the tortilla might end up in the wrong shape because it folded in on itself. How do your toaster's settings work with different tortillas? If you over-toast them, you might end up cracking the shells before you even add any beef or flank steak to your tacos. Be ready to sacrifice a few tortillas while you experiment.