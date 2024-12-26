What's In A Chopped Cheese, New York's Classic Bodega Sandwich?

The chopped cheese sandwich seems to have gained lots of attention since the 2010s, but if you grew up in certain parts of New York City, then the chopped cheese is bodega fare which has been around for ages. If you're not from New York, bodega is the New York term for a convenience store, which almost always has a small deli counter where you can order sandwiches and burgers which are quietly some of the best food you can get in the city (depending on the bodega). Around East Harlem and the Bronx, the chopped cheese was one of those sandwiches. And suddenly, it's everywhere.

A chopped cheese is made with finely chopped ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo or ketchup, served on a round roll or hero. With different names in particular regions, the slender hero roll may be better known to you as a sub, hoagie, grinder, or po' boy. While the chopped cheese is occasionally compared to its neighbor over in Pennsylvania — the Philly cheesesteak — the chopped cheese is very much its own sandwich with a history that's closely connected to the neighborhood where it's most popular.