Pickle-Flavored Donuts Are Actually A Thing. Here's Where To Find One

There is no evidence of when exactly the first pickle donut was created. But ever since that day, the internet was not the same. Today, there are an endless amount of places to find a unique pickle donut, whether it be at a bakery, a state fair, or even a pickle festival.

One of the most iconic pickle donuts could be found for a short time at the Hurts Donut bakery thanks to lead baker Ian Carleton. While the pickle donut only spent a single day on the Hurts Donut menu in 2017 (on National Pickle Day, of course), it left a lasting impression. In fact, the pickle sent the internet into a frenzy, begging for it to return to the menu until the bakery partnered with Delish in order to give the donut its coveted menu slot back for two weeks.

This novelty donut is actually very popular, which is why Hurts Donut is not the only bakery to take the leap into sour territory. Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts offer the Dill Pickle Donut at the Wisconsin State Fair, and Holly Springs' Eric Cane is bringing his iconic Mt. Olive Dill Pickle Doughnuts to the 2025 North Carolina Pickle Festival. There are many pickle donut distributors across the country, but they may be a little difficult to come by due to their very short time on most menus.