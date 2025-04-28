11 Cliché Beer Myths That Need To Go Away Forever

In decades past, beer had a reputation among most Americans as a working-class drink. If you worked with your hands, it's what you chugged with a bunch of your friends after work. For everyone else, it was an easy-to-drink refresher to enjoy at cookouts or ball games, or a foamy reward for an afternoon of mowing the lawn.

What it wasn't, however, was varied or terribly interesting. Unless you went out of your way to seek out imported specialty brews, beer meant cheap light lager. But when President Jimmy Carter legalized homebrewing in 1978, he also sparked the birth of the American craft beer movement: Homebrewers who mastered their craft went pro and opened breweries featuring their own handcrafted creations. Today, 90% of craft breweries were launched by former homebrewers. The American beer scene thus became a lot more diverse and exciting than it was in times past, but hoary old cliches about beer, how it tastes, and how to enjoy it persist.

A team of beer-loving experts is here to debunk some common (and irritating) myths: Roman Maliszewski, principal co-founder at Tapster Tasting Room; Grant Wood, brewmaster at BERO; Kyle Johnson, beer and mixology expert at Fatpour Tap Works; Jenn Klein, resident beer expert and certified cicerone at Yard House; Nicole Erny, master cicerone at Sons of Liberty Alehouse; and Matthew Campion, co-founder of Lunchbox Brewing Company.