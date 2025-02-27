11 Popular Beer Drinking Games, Explained

Alcohol-inspired games in some form have been around for almost as long as booze and bored people have coexisted. The earliest recorded drinking game dates back to ancient Greece in the 4th and 5th century BC, as partygoers would entertain themselves by flinging the dregs of their wine vessels across the room towards a target, which could be a bowl or a metal disc balanced on a stick. Despite being disturbingly messy, the game became enormously popular across the Mediterranean.

Drinking games, however, weren't just a European thing. During the Tang dynasty (618-907 AD), partyers in China amused themselves with a game called the Ale Rules. Players around a table would pull paddles from a container, which were either blank or inscribed with directives ordering specific individuals (such as the host or the oldest person) to drink. Blank paddles meant it was time for a break from drinking. Flash forward a thousand-plus years later, and drinking games based on throwing things around or following random commands continue to amuse partygoers. Beer-based games are especially popular, probably because beer is more affordable than hard liquor (and less likely to knock you unconscious after a few rounds). While these games can be big fun once in a while, play with caution as they're not the best for your health.