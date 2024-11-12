15 Breweries Beer Lovers Need To Tour Around The US
Whether you are on vacation or just looking for something fun to do on the weekends, having a few beers accompanied by a brewery tour is a great time just waiting to happen. Of course, avid beer drinkers are more likely to add such an activity to their to-do list or Sunday Funday plans. Even if you are just a curious social sipper, there is a plethora of tours out there that are fascinating and fun. Anyone who appreciates a blonde, a lager, an IPA, a dark stout, a porter, an amber ale, or a seasonal craft beer can find a tour to suit their taste.
With historic, iconic, innovative, and sustainable breweries in most major cities, available tours can be found in just about every corner of the country. From popular brewing companies to newer kids on the block, there is no shortage of brews or beer flights to sample. That said, if you are looking for the best of the best, there are ways to narrow down your options. In fact, here are the 15 best breweries beer lovers need to tour around the U.S.
Tröegs Independent Brewing, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Tröegs Independent Brewing, located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, happens to know a thing or two about beer. With a rich selection of IPAs, ales, wheat beers, and a Sunshine Pilsner, this craft brewery continues to rank high with American beer drinkers everywhere. On a tour of this facility, you can see just how and where the magic happens. From the mill room, hop cooler, and brewhouse deck to the packing lines, tour-goers can witness the art of making Tröegs-style brew.
For just under $20, you can marvel at the ins and outs of this 25-year-old family-owned and locally sourced brewery that has made a name for itself with its Perpetual IPA. Of course, inquisitive patrons on this popular tour get a welcome beer, samples, a souvenir beer glass, and much more. If you enjoy drinking great beer, then Tröegs Independent Brewing is one brewery that you need to tour when in central Pennsylvania.
200 East Hershey Park Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
+1 717-534-1297
Public Coast Brewing Company, Cannon Beach, Oregon
Yet another brewery beer lovers need to tour is none other than Public Coast Brewing Company (PCBC) in Cannon Beach, Oregon. This is not your average brewing company with its own farm, hotel, inn, spa, regular events, and prime location in a sleepy little beach town in the Pacific northwest. Here, patrons can enjoy a variety of brews and have quite the vacation, if they so choose.
That said, craft beer enthusiasts can also keep it short and sweet and just check out what this brewing company has to offer. Known for its unique wheats, ales, and seltzers, PCBC's operations can be witnessed in its entirety when you come in for a beer flight — this is thanks to its glass windows. Visitors can also enjoy a tour of the farm and sign up for a tour of the brewery as a part of the available experiences at its luxury hotel and beachfront inn.
264 E 3rd Street
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
+1 503-436-0285
Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton, Delaware
Often, when people think about Dogfish Head Brewery, the first thing that comes to mind is the 90-minute IPA. This special brew forever changed the game and made this brewing company what it is today. Located in Milton, Delaware, Dogfish Head Brewery has multiple tours that work for any budget.
So, whether you want to check out Quick Sip, the Off-Center, the Shark Cutie Experience, the classic distillery tour, or any of the other available options, you are in for a real treat. A tour of Dogfish Head Brewery is also perfect for anyone who enjoys whiskey, gin, and other spirits. Of course, if you prefer to sample strictly brews, then some must-tries while at Dogfish include their Blue Hen Pilsner, Punkin Ale Pablo Santo Marion, Affogato World Wide Stout beer, and the Liquid Truth Serum IPA. And if you work up an appetite while indulging responsibly, this joint has pizza, sandwiches, and more.
6 Village Center Blvd.
Milton, DE 19968
+1 302-684-1000
Samuel Adams Brewery, Boston, Massachusetts
For Samuel Adams drinkers, a trip to the original home of this beloved brand is definitely in order. Known for its top-tier malted barley and hops, Samuel Adams is a historic brewing company with over 16 different beers on tap. With several kinds of lager, IPAs, a red ale, wheat beers, braggots (a mead-beer mix), and German-style brews, a tour of the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery is almost a requirement for beer lovers.
Here, you can partake in the Sam Signature Experience, the Beyond The Brewhouse tour, and the Keller Crafted: Artisan Beer & Cheese Experience. Patrons can also sign up for the VIP Experience or book the available private tour. The Sam Signature Experience covers the entire brewing process, Sam's R&D program, a tour of the brewhouse, and, of course, it comes with samples, all for only $10. For highly interested drinkers who want to learn even more about this legendary brewing company, the Beyond the Brewhouse tour is definitely the ticket to all things Sam Adams.
30 Germania Street
Boston, MA 02130
+1 617-368-5080
Lakewood Brewing Company, Garland, Texas
In the Lone Star State, Lakewood Brewing (LBC) created something magical based on a love and appreciation for Belgium-style beer. Utilizing both traditional and modern techniques, this brewing company offers patrons a distinctive craft beer experience. Located in North Texas, LBC stands out due to its sheer size (it is the largest brewery in the north) and because of its classic stouts, larger IPAs, and other ales.
Plus, with delicious and refreshing seasonal brews like Punkel and Sweater Weather, now is the perfect time to visit this expansive brewery. So, if you happen to be in Garland, Texas, then do yourself a favor and sample LBC's one-of-a-kind brews and mouthwatering eats — you definitely won't regret it. Speaking of grub, it is worth noting that its food menu has suggested beer pairings for everything from the appetizers to the sweets. If you are looking to take a tour — this celebrated spot has brewery tours every Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well as Sunday at 3 p.m.
2302 Executive Drive
Garland, TX 75041
+1 972-864-2337
Coors Brewery, Golden, Colorado
Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado, needs no introduction. Situated in the "world's largest little beer town," this brewhouse is practically a staple of Americana. In fact, tours at the Coors Brewery sell out fast, and a waitlist is just often par for the course for most eager beer lovers. Similar to a hot and trendy restaurant in a big city, this brewery has a scheduled reservation drop almost a month (or 25 days) in advance.
Just like its iconic label depicts, this brewery sits at the base of the Rocky Mountains and is brimming with beer goodness. Dubbed the largest single brewing facility currently operating in the world, a trip to Coors Brewery is undoubtedly bucket-list worthy. If you manage to score tickets to this highly-coveted tour, then savor every last drop of it — from the history and behind-the-scenes look at its brewing process to the free lager samples and epic gift shop.
502 14th Street
Golden, CO 80401
+1 303-277-2337
Asheville Brewing, Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville Brewing's claim to fame is that it helped turn Asheville, North Carolina, into the revered beer capital that the city is today. With more than one brewery under its umbrella, hoppy beer enthusiasts definitely have some options when it comes to places to tour. North Asheville, Downtown-South Slope, and South Asheville all showcase their own kind of signature IPAs, pale ales, lagers, porters, ciders, and then some. Visitors can take a tour of the brewing equipment at any of these three locations for an up-close look at its operation.
Even so, many inquisitive patrons decide to head over to the North Asheville brewery so they can take a tour, enjoy a variety of craft beers, and catch a film at the in-house movie theatre. This particular Asheville Brewing location also has a fully stocked game room, so get ready to embrace your inner child with video games and much more. Tour-goers can also enjoy some high-quality pub fare while visiting.
675 Merrimon Avenue Asheville, NC 28804
+1 828-254-1281
77 Coxe Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
+1 828-255-4077
1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A Asheville, NC 28803
+1 828-277-5775
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Escondido, California
All it takes is one look at the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido, California, to see why the masses come. A lush green indoor and outdoor space with fire pits, gardens, waterfalls, and a massive patio are practically reasons enough to check out this brewery.
The fascinating brewery tour, impressive 36-tap beer system, and delicious chef-prepared American cuisine to pair with your craft beer flights are really just icing on the cake. The brewery is home to pale ales, uniquely named IPAs, dark lagers, fruit-infused beers, year-round delights, special-release brews, and more, Stone Brewing is a must for anyone who enjoys great beer. If you book a tour, make sure you sample a beloved favorite that has been around for 28 years and continues to delight patrons — the Hazy Double IPA.
1999 Citracado Parkway
Escondido, CA 92029
+1 760-294-7866
Dovetail Brewery, Chicago, Illinois
One of the newer kids on the block is Dovetail Brewery located in Chicago, Illinois. Since 2016, this family-owned brewhouse has been celebrated for its European-inspired ales, aromatic lagers, and seasonal brews. Dovetail continues to put its own spin on classic beers like Pilsner, Bamberg, and Rauchbier, using old-world brewing techniques. On Saturdays, thirsty patrons can participate in a 90-minute brewery tour and learn all about these traditional methods.
On this particular brewery tour, you can delve deep into the difference between domestic vs. craft beer while sipping on hearty pours of Dovetail brew. From hop rubbing to marveling at a Weihenstephaner 115-year-old copper kettle, this is one Saturday outing that will not disappoint. What's more, beers such as the Rauchdoppelbock and the Hold Bock are nice little to-go treats around this time of year. After perusing the facilities at Dovetail, make sure you take advantage of the 15% off on all to-go beers that come with the purchase of the tour.
1800 W Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
+1 773-683-1414
Verde Brewing Company, Camp Verde, Arizona
Verde Brewing Company (VBC) is also worth a visit when in Camp Verde, Arizona. Situated in the heart of the Verde Valley, this brewhouse — like so many others — started out small but quickly made a name for itself. With sours, IPAs, stouts, and every shade of lager imaginable, VBC speaks to more than just one type of beer drinker.
Scheduling a tour of the facilities at VBC is no small feat, but being able to ask the founder, Alex Goetting, all your burning questions is more than possible once you secure a spot on the tour. After you indulge in the vast array of brews made by VBC and learn about its brewing process, you can celebrate by pairing a meal with your adult beverages. It is worth noting that the Elote Nachos are kind of a big deal here, so it is highly recommended that you start there.
724 Industrial Drive #7a
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
+1 928-300-6724
Bell's Brewery, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Located in two of the many small towns in Michigan, beer enthusiasts will find Bell's Brewery. This little brewhouse in Kalamazoo (with a second location to come later on in Comstock, Michigan) stepped on the scene in the 1980s and hasn't looked back since. From simple but refreshing homemade beers to best-sellers like Bell's Two Hearted American IPA and Oberon Wheat Ale, it is clear that Bell's is doing something right in the wonderful world of brewing.
A tour of these facilities is always a good idea if you happen to be in this neck of the woods. Interested patrons can check out the Bell's production brewery and sign up for a handful of experiences — the Monthly Exclusive tour, the Comstock tour, the Downtown Kalamazoo tour, and the Behind-the-Scenes Brewery tour. Regardless of which experience you choose, get ready to sample a library of brews and indulge in some first-rate 21-and-up-style fun.
8938 Krum Avenue
Comstock, MI 49053
355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
+1 269-382-2332
Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine
Allagash Brewing Company (ABC) specializes in Belgian brews and is a popular watering hole for locals and out-of-town folks alike. This community-focused brewhouse has been making quality beers and giving back to the surrounding area since 1995. Thanks to its lovely selection of limited, year-round, seasonal, and brewery-only beers, ABC is one you do not want to miss on your nationwide pub crawl.
With multiple tours and experiences available, there really is no reason not to spend some quality time at this Portland, Maine, brewery. ABC's facilities also have more than one type of space for adults 21 and older to indulge in Belgian-inspired deliciousness, so you can bring the whole family (the backyard space is fun for people with kids). In addition to all of this, there are also events like trivia night, holiday photos, and flavor classes for the newer beer lovers.
50 Industrial Way
Portland, ME 04103
+1 207-878-5385
Tennessee Brew Works, Nashville, Tennessee
Since 2013, Tennessee Brew Works (TNW) has been creating locally inspired crafted beers. Possibly the only brewing company with an official national park beer, TNW harnesses the spirit and flavors of the Volunteer State and pours them into just about every beer glass. However, that's not all that happens here — TNW is quite the event and entertainment space with live music, brewery tours, and more.
One of its most popular tours available is the Pint Tour, which you can book every Saturday. A highly informative experience is what awaits patrons here with a full exploration of its brew system and history. For about $15 per person, beer lovers can sample their way through all the brews — the current Headliners, the Featured lagers and ales, as well as the B-Sides (Limited and Seasonal).
809 Ewing Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
+1 615-436-0050
Able Baker Brewing, Las Vegas, Nevada
When in Las Vegas, a trip to a local brewery may or may not be on your itinerary. If you get the chance to tour the facilities at Able Baker Brewing, though, you should absolutely take it. Named after the code names of two nearby Atomic Bomb sites, this brewhouse has made its presence felt with its ales, stouts, ciders, and IPAs. Tour-goers can kick back and enjoy tales of the Atomic Duck while sipping on craft beers that pay homage to this legendary bird.
Of course, this brewhouse is on brand with its overall atmosphere, theme, and events, like the Rubber Ducky Races. If you love a good motif and a strong beer, book a tour of Able Baker Brewing. Public brewery tours are available on Sundays only from noon to 3 p.m.
1510 S Main Street Ste. 120
Las Vegas, NV 89104
+1 702-479-6355
SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta, Georgia
Lastly, SweetWater Brewing Company (SBC) is a massive brewhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, that all self-proclaimed beer fans need to tour at least once in their lifetime. Home to more than two dozen heady craft beers and a full menu of pub staples, this brewery and taproom is truly a place where you have a lot of options. When it comes to available experiences, patrons' options are pretty straightforward.
You can choose between the Standard Tour (30 minutes, with an overview of SBC's brewing process plus samples) or the High Gravity Tour (an in-depth experience that lasts 90 minutes and covers it all). Both are highly rated and reasonably priced. That said, whether you opt for this iconic brewery or any of the others mentioned above, these are just a few brewhouses that will only deepen your appreciation for American-style craft and domestic beers.
195 Ottley Drive NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
+1 678-679-1622