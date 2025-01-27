What's The Best Beer For Steak And Ale Pies?
British culinary classics often follow opaque naming conventions: bubble and squeak, bangers and mash, toad in the hole, and black pudding, to name a few. So we wouldn't blame you if you didn't inherently trust that a steak and ale pie is actually ... steak and ale. But this comforting pub grub classic is exactly that. While some recipes call for mushrooms and others for carrots, some for celery and others for onions, the steak and ale are non-negotiable. Packed between a golden, flaky double crust of pastry, the ale is used to braise and tenderize either beef chuck roast (which is different from chuck steak), shoulder, or skirt steak. As the beef cooks down, the ale turns into a rich gravy that's packed with deep, savory flavor.
Of course, as one of only two top-billed ingredients, the type of ale you use in your steak and ale pie matters. For the classically British dish, most chefs will tell you to seek out a British ale. English chef Nigella Lawson, for instance, recommends a dark English ale for a richer, fuller flavor. Dark brown British ales are mild and only slightly bitter, with subtle notes of fruit, dark chocolate, and caramel. A dark ale also strikes the right balance between a sweeter, or sometimes less flavorful, pale ale and a robustly bitter stout.
Other beer and stout options for your steak and ale pie
Unfortunately for American chefs looking to recreate the classic steak and ale pie recipe, mild English dark brown ales can be hard to source in the States, although a well-stocked liquor store might have Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale, which is a good option. If a true English ale isn't available, try an American brew with a similar flavor profile, like Samuel Adams Brown Ale or Yuengling Black & Tan. If you're working with limited options, look for a flavorful dark or caramel-colored ale with a complex taste. Basically, if the beer has no flavor, neither will your pie.
While Irish beef stew is often cooked with Guinness – the most popular beer in the U.S. — the famed Irish dry stout in steak and ale pie is slightly controversial. Some recipe tasters think the resulting sauce is too bitter and overpowers the tender, slowly developed flavors of the meat. Other chefs, like English chef Jamie Oliver, suggest that either a stout or a dark ale will work well. Ultimately, to closely imitate what you had at the pub after a long day's ramble, a dark British ale is your best bet. But if Guinness is available and suits your taste, it might fit your steak and ale pie just fine.