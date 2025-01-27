What's The Best Beer For Steak And Ale Pies?

British culinary classics often follow opaque naming conventions: bubble and squeak, bangers and mash, toad in the hole, and black pudding, to name a few. So we wouldn't blame you if you didn't inherently trust that a steak and ale pie is actually ... steak and ale. But this comforting pub grub classic is exactly that. While some recipes call for mushrooms and others for carrots, some for celery and others for onions, the steak and ale are non-negotiable. Packed between a golden, flaky double crust of pastry, the ale is used to braise and tenderize either beef chuck roast (which is different from chuck steak), shoulder, or skirt steak. As the beef cooks down, the ale turns into a rich gravy that's packed with deep, savory flavor.

Of course, as one of only two top-billed ingredients, the type of ale you use in your steak and ale pie matters. For the classically British dish, most chefs will tell you to seek out a British ale. English chef Nigella Lawson, for instance, recommends a dark English ale for a richer, fuller flavor. Dark brown British ales are mild and only slightly bitter, with subtle notes of fruit, dark chocolate, and caramel. A dark ale also strikes the right balance between a sweeter, or sometimes less flavorful, pale ale and a robustly bitter stout.