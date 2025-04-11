12 Red Flags To Look For When Shopping For Beer

Back in our college days, shopping for beer was a breeze. As long as we had a valid ID and a way to get the beer to wherever you were going, we didn't have to think very hard about our buying decision. All we had to do was grab whatever was cheap (and preferably cold), shell out the necessary cash, and go. We knew nobody would be all that picky about how it tasted — most of it would end up splashed on the floor following several rounds of beer pong anyways, so it was unlikely anyone would spend a lot of time critiquing our choice.

But the more mature our palates get, the harder it can be to find beer that's truly satisfying. And while the popularity of craft beer has made shopping for beer more fun, it's also made it more complicated — which of the unfamiliar new brands or brewing styles are keepers, and which are duds? A lot of this is a matter of personal taste, but there are certain things no beer lover appreciates, such as flat, stale, or skunky beer. To help you avoid disappointing beer, we've enlisted four experts: Mark Tumarkin, a retired liquor distributor; Grant Wood, head brewer at BERO, Chris Michener, director of sales at WeldWerks Brewing Company, and Jennifer Glanville-Love, director of marketing for Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream.