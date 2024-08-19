The World's First Potato Chip Flavor Is Still A UK Staple

In the present day, we're spoiled when it comes to potato chips: They're everywhere, and it seems like we've got an endless array of flavors, from barbecue to salt and vinegar to pizza-flavored Pringles. Potato chips probably first came about during the early or mid-19th century, although it took over 100 years before anybody came up with different flavors.

The first potato chip flavor popped up in Ireland during the 1950s, when the Tayto snack company introduced "cheese and onion" flavored chips—or "crisps," as they are called in the United Kingdom, where the term "chips" instead refers to french fries, i.e., the street food fish and chips. Cheese and onion crisps quickly became a hit, and many other flavors soon followed over the next several years: salt and vinegar, sour cream and onion, barbecue, and more. Nowadays in the 21st century, cheese and onion remains one of the most popular flavors of crisp in the U.K. (usually from the Walkers brand). Salt and vinegar crisps give cheese and onion a run for its money on occasion, and regular salted crisps are still popular as well.

