The 12 Best New Soda Flavors Of 2024
There were many fun and innovative soda flavors showing up in 2024, and 2025 looks to be even better. Rumors abound for upcoming flavors — some we are most excited about are Coca-Cola Orange Cream, Tropical 7Up, and A&W Ice Cream Sundae. We're getting ahead of ourselves a little bit here, though, because we actually want to take a look back at the best new soda flavors of 2024.
This year brought us a Sprite drink that actually makes your mouth feel cool. Not because the drink is cold, but because of a sensory experience brought on by a "proprietary blend of cooling agents." We've also seen a new canned Shirley Temple, a Dr Pepper with a creamy coconut flavor, and the coming and going of Spiced Coke.
Whether you want an immensely sweet drink, such as the Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola, or you're looking for a slightly healthier prebiotic soda, we've got you covered. We've also rounded up some fun, limited-edition sodas that debuted for the holidays. So get ready for a fizzy, sweet list of the best of 2024.
Sprite Chill
Sprite debuted an innovative drink in the spring of 2024. The Coca-Cola Company announced the arrival of Sprite Chill Cherry Lime in April, just in time for summer. A spokesperson for Sprite said in a statement, "Consumers today are looking for multisensorial beverage experiences, so we saw a unique opportunity to elevate the crisp, refreshing taste Sprite fans expect with a first-of-its-kind cooling sensation."
Sprite Chill is designed to give a cooling effect as you drink, making each sip cold from start to finish. A review from Tom's Guide said that not only did the drink have "more fizziness compared to a normal can," but also after drinking it, the reviewer's mouth, "actually started to feel colder." Sprite is tight-lipped about what creates the cooling sensation. The Coca-Cola company website explains it as a "proprietary blend of cooling agents."
Sprite Chill debuted as a "limited-time-only" beverage, but the fan reaction was so strong it might become a permanent flavor. One Redditor said, "Love this one. I don't usually do new sodas but I had a good feeling and tried it out, loved it so much I bought a 12-pack lol." You can find Sprite Chill in both full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties.
Coca-Cola Spiced
Early in 2024, Coca-Cola unveiled its first new permanent flavor in three years. Coca-Cola Spiced was announced in February as a permanent flavor addition to the Coke lineup; however, this was short-lived and by September, CBS MoneyWatch reported that Coca-Cola Spiced was discontinued. Why did Coca-Cola discontinue a "permanent" flavor after only seven months? A spokesperson from Coca-Cola told CBS, "We're planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025." A major reason Coca-Cola launched its Spiced version was in the hopes of attracting the Gen Z crowd. But with all of the new and unique flavors out there, Coca-Cola Spiced never took hold.
However, the problem could be in the name. Coca-Cola Spiced was not a spicy drink; it was raspberry-flavored. Consumers expecting something spicy were let down by the lack of spice, while consumers who might enjoy a raspberry-flavored Coke avoided it due to its "spicy" name. Had the product been named "Raspberry Coke" instead of Coke Spiced, would the sales have gone up?
Either way, some reviewers loved the flavor, with one Redditor saying, "This is the absolute best Coke flavor since Dreamworld." Another commenter agreed, "Tried it yesterday, was amazing." If you'd like to try this drink before it's gone, you may still find some sitting on grocery store shelves in select locations or you can try buying online, although beware of inflated prices which is always a problem for discontinued items.
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry
A Sprite winter flavor edition returned for 2024 just in time for the holiday season. The fan favorite, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry in full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties, rolled out toward the end of the year. You may still be able to find it on store shelves and online but be warned when online shopping, these limited editions sometimes show up with inflated prices. If you're wondering what to expect from this winter flavor, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry combines the traditional tart lemon-lime flavor with cranberry and winter spices.
Sprite used to sell a cranberry-only limited beverage but switched to the spiced variation in 2019. Unlike Coke's spiced version, this Sprite drink sells out every season. One reviewer described it on Influenster as "lemon-lime with a spice to it, and aftertaste of cranberry. It's super crisp, tasty, and really reminds you of winter. I highly recommend." Another Influenster reviewer said, "I was hesitant to try the Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite, but I was pleasantly surprised. The taste is not overwhelming, but adds a bit of holiday spirit!"
Canada Dry Fruit Splash
You might have missed National Ginger Ale Day on March 13 this year, but Canada Dry did not. On this national holiday, the company announced the new Canada Dry Fruit Splash, a permanent addition to its line of soft drinks. Unlike many sodas on our list, this one adds real fruit juice in the form of cherry juice concentrate. You can pick up Canada Dry Fruit Splash in full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties.
If you like your sodas sweet, but not too sweet, this may be the drink for you. One Redditor said, "Was expecting it to be really sweet but it's not! Almost a slight bit of tartness to it. Really good!" A review from Sporked described the drink as "sweet but not too sweet, acidic, bright, fruity, juicy, and very, very bubbly," and compares it to the flavor of a cherry-flavored Shirley Temple. The zero sugar version gets high marks too, with one Redditor writing, "The zero sugar one is also very good! I have been using it to mix with frozen fruit into smoothies. It makes a really big tasty dessert with a lot less calories than the flavor would make it seem!"
Poppi Wild Berry Prebiotic Soda
Riding the consumer demand for healthier sodas, Poppi hit the market in 2020 in competition with Olipop, which had already been on store shelves for a couple of years. The prebiotic soda company currently has a variety of fruity flavors such as Cherry Limeade and Strawberry Lemon. At the end of March 2024, Poppi announced the launch of its new Poppi Wild Berry flavor describing it as a "juicy, mixed berry mashup of flavors." It's also the first time the brand has offered a 16-ounce-sized can instead of 12 ounces.
Fan reactions to the new flavor have been mainly positive. "I tried the Wild Berry and it's SO GOOD. It's sweet enough and the flavor is amazing," one Redditor said. A review from Parade described the drink as "a fabulous triage of tart raspberry, sweet blueberry, and ripe strawberry, this Poppi flavor is for the very berry enthusiasts."
If you're looking for something a little less sugary and calorie-ridden than a full-sugar soda, Poppi Wild Berry only has 30 calories per 16 ounces. Besides containing prebiotics, Poppi sodas are sweetened with natural sweeteners like apple juice, agave, and cane sugar. It's also free of artificial dyes and uses vegetable juice for coloring.
Poppi Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda
Poppi launched its new Lemon Lime flavor around the same time as the Wild Berry debuted. Poppi's Lemon Lime got the full marketing treatment as a brand hyped up by social media influencer Alix Earle at Coachella in April 2024. The marketing worked and Poppi reported a 200% jump in sales during the music festival. While we know the drink is trendy, that doesn't tell us much about how it tastes.
A review from college newspaper The Ramapo News described the lemon-lime flavor as "bright" with a "sweet twist," and also said Poppi's version is "better than the name-brand original and more flavorful as a drink on its own." This drink is likely one for those who like their sodas sweet. A review from Delish said, "The zesty citrus flavor is bright and refreshing. But, for many of us, the sugar overshadows the tartness we expect from a soda like this." Though it may taste sweet, the drink only has 25 calories for a 12-ounce serving, getting its sweetness from agave, stevia, and apple juice.
Coca-Cola Creations Zero Sugar Oreo Limited Edition Creations
For a limited time, junk food lovers could enjoy an Oreo-flavored Coke, and that's not all. Not only did this collaboration bring us Coca-Cola Creations Zero Sugar Soda Oreo, but you could also buy Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies. The Oreo Coke only comes in Zero Sugar, the cookies however are full of sugar. If you'd like to get your hands on this limited soda flavor, don't delay, as it was only around for a short time. As with any limited edition product, be careful when checking prices online as they can get inflated.
The response from fans has been mainly positive. "Who has had the Oreo Coke? I'm in love!!" one Redditor said. Another commented, "My favorite release when it comes to 'new' soda flavors across the board. Right above Purple Thunder Zero Sugar Dew. They need to make this a perm. Or rebrand it when the collab with Oreo is over. It's that good to me." If you like this flavor combination, be sure to look for the frozen version at select McDonald's and 7-Eleven locations around the country.
Starry Cranberry Blizz Zero Sugar
In case you missed it, Sierra Mist was discontinued forever by PepsiCo in January 2023. However, all is not lost for Sierra Mist fans as Starry replaced Sierra Mist as PepsiCo's lemon-lime-flavored carbonated drink. A PepsiCo spokesperson described the drink in a press statement as "a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon-lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition." With ads mainly running on TikTok, Starry is being pushed to Gen Z, and it seems to be working. Starry's sales in one year exceeded the previous four years altogether for the failing Sierra Mist.
When Sierra Mist went away, so did its holiday-flavored Cranberry Splash soda. But PepsiCo launched Starry Cranberry Blizz Zero Sugar at the beginning of November 2024. It has some rave reviews, although there are still those who miss the original Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash. "It manages to be both very light and flavorful, and works really well with the lemon-lime flavor. I could absolutely see this being used to make some fantastic holiday cocktails," said a Sporked reviewer. Sporked also pointed out the positive news that Starry avoids using Red 40 dye (unlike Sierre Mist Cranberry Splash.)
7Up Shirley Temple
The kid-friendly, citrusy, and sweet Shirley Temple beverage has been a favorite nonalcoholic cocktail for generations. Dating back to the 1930s, the Shirley Temple is a drink named after the famous childhood star of the same name. A Shirley Temple is usually made with Sprite or 7Up, a dash of grenadine, and topped with a maraschino cherry. It's a fun drink to offer kids on special occasions while their parents are partaking in cocktails, and it's still a sweet treat for anyone looking for a non-alcoholic mocktail. For a limited time in 2024 (from October to the end of December), it was possible to buy Shirley Temple in a can. The drink is available in full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties.
7Up's version contains cherry and pomegranate flavors. The reviews online are mainly positive; one Redditor said the drink "is delicious" and "this is my new favorite." Eater described the fruity beverage as "the bright, candy-sweet Shirley Temple you remember from every wedding, and without the cloying layer of grenadine settling on the bottom of the glass."
Alani Nu Winter Wonderland Energy Drink
You can't have a name like Winter Wonderland without evoking thoughts of Christmas cheer. Alani Nu's Winter Wonderland energy drink is a limited-time beverage released at the end of 2024. If you aren't familiar with the brand, it was founded in 2018 by fitness professionals and husband and wife team Katy Hearn and Haydn Schneider. The drinks are sugar-free, but high in caffeine. Alani Nu's website describes Winter Wonderland as "frosty, merry and bright." A 12-ounce serving contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is a lot of caffeine. For comparison, a 12-ounce can of full-sugar Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams. It's closer to a cup of coffee, which can range from 113 to 247 milligrams per 12 ounces.
So we know it's high in caffeine and low in calories, but how does it taste? A review from Sporked revealed that people's tastes are across the board with this one. Some people enjoyed it while others thought it tasted like sunscreen thanks to the strong coconut flavor. The coconut flavor seems to outweigh the berry flavor, which admittedly, feels more like a summertime variety than one for the holidays. Some people feel it's reminiscent of a holiday Red Bull flavor with this Redditor stating, "I love it! It tastes like the berry coconut [R]edbull which is my favorite flavor!!! I hope it stays around for awhile!"
Olipop Ridge Rush Prebiotic Soda
Olipop is a brand made for consumers looking for a healthier alternative to a sugar-filled soda. Olipop sodas contain prebiotics to "support digestive health." A 12-ounce serving also contains only 50 calories, plus nine grams of fiber and 10% vitamin C. It's also vegan and contains only four grams of added sugar. The new flavor for 2024, Ridge Rush, was launched in September and appears to be a dupe as a healthier version of Mountain Dew. According to the Olipop website, Ridge Rush is "an exhilarating fusion of lemon, lime, and orange juices."
People liked the idea of a less sugary and chemical-laden Mountain Dew. Reviews online rave at the flavor. One Redditor wrote, "Flavor is soooooo good," while another commented, "Agreed I'm not a regular [M]ountain [D]ew fan but this was super good." Sporked reviewed this one and described it as having a "nice, light fizz," and "pretty refreshing."
Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut
This limited edition Dr Pepper flavor was only around for a short time, so you may have missed it. Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut was found on store shelves from May to July, bringing a coconut vibe for summer. This summertime beverage added coconut to Dr Pepper's famous blend of 23 flavors. The Creamy Coconut flavor was available in full-sugar and zero-sugar versions.
If you didn't get a chance to take a sip this summer, it could make a return for 2025, although we have no word on this yet. Fans of the drink were stocking up when it was available, with one Redditor saying, "I buy at least 2 or 3 packs of it whenever I go to the store. [It's] always sold out near me." Another commented, "I hope they at least bring it back every year if it's not permanent." Sporked gave this one a rave review, writing that "this tastes like Dr Pepper spiked with sweet, delicious coconut snow cone syrup. Basically, whether you like fresh coconut or you like saccharine faux-coconut, you're gonna like this soda." It also didn't make anyone think of sunscreen, which can be a challenge for a coconut-flavored product.