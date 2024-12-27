The 12 Best New Soda Flavors Of 2024

There were many fun and innovative soda flavors showing up in 2024, and 2025 looks to be even better. Rumors abound for upcoming flavors — some we are most excited about are Coca-Cola Orange Cream, Tropical 7Up, and A&W Ice Cream Sundae. We're getting ahead of ourselves a little bit here, though, because we actually want to take a look back at the best new soda flavors of 2024.

This year brought us a Sprite drink that actually makes your mouth feel cool. Not because the drink is cold, but because of a sensory experience brought on by a "proprietary blend of cooling agents." We've also seen a new canned Shirley Temple, a Dr Pepper with a creamy coconut flavor, and the coming and going of Spiced Coke.

Whether you want an immensely sweet drink, such as the Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola, or you're looking for a slightly healthier prebiotic soda, we've got you covered. We've also rounded up some fun, limited-edition sodas that debuted for the holidays. So get ready for a fizzy, sweet list of the best of 2024.