We Tried 12 Different Protein Bars: Here's The Best One We Tasted
Protein bars are a tough needle to thread. They need to serve a powerful nutritional purpose, helping you to reach your protein goals and feel satiated between meals, but they have to be palatable enough to want to eat. Luckily, since protein has drawn the focus of the health-conscious world, there are dozens of brands to choose from, ranging from dense, vegan options to fluffy nougat varieties. For Chowhound's recent ranking of high protein bars, we sorted through a dozen popular options and made one very important discovery: Some protein bars are actually pretty good. While you might have nightmarish memories of dry, flavorless, dense, and impossible-to-chew-through nutrition bricks, the protein bars of today are quite different. In fact, our favorite version, Barebells, has completely rewritten the script.
Relatively new to the U.S. market (introduced in 2020), you can find Barebells in several national grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, which is a great source for several high-protein snacks. Before we dive into the nutritional details, what you'll notice right away is that Barebells taste good. They not only offer a variety of interesting flavors from salty peanut to cookies and cream, they also offer textural variation between a crispy rice-puff crunch or a soft creamy coating. Even better, they have plant-based varieties for those with dietary restrictions. There's practically a version for everyone, even if you don't typically like protein bars at all.
Why Barebells protein bars are the best on the market
Ranking protein bars is an interesting experiment. While flavor matters, consistency might matter even more. Plus, to truly judge a protein bar's efficacy, you have to get a sense of how full you are afterward and for how long. We've already sung the praises of Barebells' flavor, now it's time to talk texture, calories, and protein. Texturally, Barebells clearly aimed for variety both across their offerings and within each bite. You might opt for crunchy chocolate-covered Hazelnut Nougat, silky Banana Caramel, crispy Cookies & Cream, or a myriad of other options. No matter which you choose, you certainly won't be bored (or quickly reaching for your water to wash it down).
Using the Cookies & Cream flavor as our chief example, Barebells protein bars clock in at 200 calories and 20 grams of protein, with no trans fats or added sugars like many ultra-processed foods. You'll want to eat the entire bar (rather than those dry or crumbly versions that have you stopping half way through) and you'll feel full once you do. Each bar contains different ingredients alongside various macronutrients, so while you might want to read the fine print to find your favorite, you'll quickly identify the versions that you can't wait to eat before the gym or in the middle of a long work day.