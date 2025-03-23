We Tried 12 Different Protein Bars: Here's The Best One We Tasted

Protein bars are a tough needle to thread. They need to serve a powerful nutritional purpose, helping you to reach your protein goals and feel satiated between meals, but they have to be palatable enough to want to eat. Luckily, since protein has drawn the focus of the health-conscious world, there are dozens of brands to choose from, ranging from dense, vegan options to fluffy nougat varieties. For Chowhound's recent ranking of high protein bars, we sorted through a dozen popular options and made one very important discovery: Some protein bars are actually pretty good. While you might have nightmarish memories of dry, flavorless, dense, and impossible-to-chew-through nutrition bricks, the protein bars of today are quite different. In fact, our favorite version, Barebells, has completely rewritten the script.

Relatively new to the U.S. market (introduced in 2020), you can find Barebells in several national grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, which is a great source for several high-protein snacks. Before we dive into the nutritional details, what you'll notice right away is that Barebells taste good. They not only offer a variety of interesting flavors from salty peanut to cookies and cream, they also offer textural variation between a crispy rice-puff crunch or a soft creamy coating. Even better, they have plant-based varieties for those with dietary restrictions. There's practically a version for everyone, even if you don't typically like protein bars at all.