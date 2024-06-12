The Best Temperature For Crispy Oven-Baked Potato Chips

With an oven, a few russet potatoes, and an hour of free time, you can swap the Lays for homemade potato chips. Since you can adjust the seasoning to your preference, with a deft hand, they can be infinitely tastier than the store-bought stuff.

Oven-baked potato chips are simple: thin-sliced potatoes tossed with seasoning and baked in the oven for 10 to 20 minutes until they're golden brown. But what's difficult about this snack is that you need to get the baking recipe just right. The temperature won't just affect the cooking time — it will also impact the final state of the chips when they come out of the oven. As the potatoes are very thinly sliced, you'll find that they burn very easily.

Generally speaking, you'll get the best results between 375 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. But depending on a lot of different factors — from how thinly you slice the potatoes to the specific model of your oven to the altitude of where you're cooking – the sweet spot will differ. We recommend starting at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then, depending on how the potato chips turn out, adjust as needed with the next batch and so on.

