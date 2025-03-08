Which Type Of Potato Should You Use When Making Homemade Potato Chips
Pretty much every supermarket and corner convenience store stocks potato chips — so why would you make the effort to create your own? One reason is to make a healthier version, perhaps using olive or avocado oil and less salt. Sometimes, there are potato chip recalls from big producers (but this is rare). A great reason to make your potato chips is that you can customize them to your liking by using creative seasonings, like cacio e pepe chips. And you can also try different types of potatoes for a variety of flavor and texture.
You can find over 200 varieties of potatoes for sale in the United States, and they can be broadly categorized as starchy, waxy, or all-purpose. So what kind of tuber makes for great chips? The two most important factors when deciding on a potato to use are the moisture and starch content. The lower the moisture and the higher the starch, the crispier and lighter the chip will be.
Yukon Gold is one potato that fits the bill — it's low in moisture and has a medium level of starch. It fries up easily with a golden brown color, and produces a light chip with some body, giving it a texture comparable to thicker chips from artisanal brands. The thin, smooth skin can be left on without adding too much chewiness, and the naturally buttery flavor adds richness to the finished chip. But there are plenty of other options, too, if you want to experiment.
Russet potatoes make the crispiest chips
Like Yukon Gold, Russet potatoes fall on the dry side, with a very low amount of moisture. These are starchier than Yukon, which means these will have more of the light, airy texture found in a conventional bag of chips. These spuds are also commonly used to make French fries with a crispy exterior and fluffy inside, and are the perfect potato for home fries.
If your goal is to produce the crispiest chips possible, Russet is the top choice. One super-crunchy variation is making "dark" potato chips by cooking them for longer, to create something more like Trader Joe's Dark Russet Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips.
Russet potatoes have somewhat of a bland flesh, but an earthy peel. The final product might taste a bit less rich and flavorful than Yukon Golds, but again, the flavor will probably be more similar to standard supermarket chips if that's what you're aiming for. Leaving on the skin can add a bit more of a sturdy texture and taste.
Alternative potatoes for making chips
It would be doing you a disservice not to mention any of the other unique varieties of potatoes available on the market. While not all will provide the "perfect potato chip" — the light, crisp texture with a golden yellow hue — this is a rather subjective rating. It's worth experimenting with other varieties to experience a different texture and flavor, and even make a different color of chip.
Red potatoes are normally reserved for salads and stews. These potatoes are almost opposite of Russet and Yukon, with a high moisture content and low starch level. This means that you won't be able to achieve the same level of crispiness, but these potato chips will have a chewier, thicker texture, creating a rustic-style chip. Potato chips don't always have to have the standardized oblong shape and size, either – making smaller ones from fingerling potatoes can be a fun twist. These will have a strong potato flavor, and more of a chewier texture due to their level of moisture content.
For something totally different than what you buy in the bag, use purple potatoes. These have a nutty, roasted flavor compared to potatoes that have a lighter flesh. They also have a similar starch and moisture content to Yukon, so expect a similar texture — and a beautiful color.