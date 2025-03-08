Which Type Of Potato Should You Use When Making Homemade Potato Chips

Pretty much every supermarket and corner convenience store stocks potato chips — so why would you make the effort to create your own? One reason is to make a healthier version, perhaps using olive or avocado oil and less salt. Sometimes, there are potato chip recalls from big producers (but this is rare). A great reason to make your potato chips is that you can customize them to your liking by using creative seasonings, like cacio e pepe chips. And you can also try different types of potatoes for a variety of flavor and texture.

You can find over 200 varieties of potatoes for sale in the United States, and they can be broadly categorized as starchy, waxy, or all-purpose. So what kind of tuber makes for great chips? The two most important factors when deciding on a potato to use are the moisture and starch content. The lower the moisture and the higher the starch, the crispier and lighter the chip will be.

Yukon Gold is one potato that fits the bill — it's low in moisture and has a medium level of starch. It fries up easily with a golden brown color, and produces a light chip with some body, giving it a texture comparable to thicker chips from artisanal brands. The thin, smooth skin can be left on without adding too much chewiness, and the naturally buttery flavor adds richness to the finished chip. But there are plenty of other options, too, if you want to experiment.