5 Tips To Maximize Your Freezer Space Just In Time For The Holidays

The first step to maximizing your freezer space is finding out what's already inside and needs to go. Remove everything and set it on the counter. While most frozen foods last more or less indefinitely, their texture and quality can begin degrading within a few months. The USDA has a useful table for how long individual frozen items remain in peak condition. Check for expiration dates and evidence of freezer burn, which you can prevent with this storage tip. If something's been sitting in your freezer for a year, it's unlikely you're getting to it any time soon. Instead, clear it out for food you'll actually eat.

The same goes for those unusual or unidentifiable frozen foods. Perhaps there was once a great sale on pig's feet or you've got a quarter bag of ancient Brussels sprouts. If those no longer seem appealing, toss 'em. That unlabeled container filled with ... something from some party? Get it out of there. If you're on a restricted diet for any reason, throw out or give away all the items that don't fit your regimen.

When it's time to put the remaining items back, make sure the oldest stuff stays up front or on top so it gets used first. Note that everything you keep should be returned to the freezer before it fully thaws. If there are still visible ice crystals or the food feels very cold to the touch, it's good to go back into the freezer.