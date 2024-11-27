Why Adding Baking Soda To Shrimp Is A Game Changer

Cooking shrimp can be an exercise in frustration. The little crustaceans fry or grill in just minutes and, if you're not paying attention, they transition from raw and fleshy, to rubbery and overcooked. It's one of the many cooking mistakes to avoid with shrimp. Another mistake? Not brining shrimp in salt and baking soda. Wait, baking soda?

Why, yes. One of the challenges with cooking (or overcooking) shrimp is getting that crisp exterior and juicy, firm interior we love so much. Too often the flesh ends up chewy, flavorless, and even mushy if improperly handled. Baking soda is the secret weapon for creating plump, flavorful shrimp with just the right amount of snap when you bite into them. You may already know that baking soda is key to tenderizing steak, and a similar velveting technique (often using cornstarch instead of baking soda) is used with Chinese-influenced dishes like beef and broccoli. What works for beef, also works for shrimp.