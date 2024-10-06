Is Shrimp Cocktail Served Cooked Or Raw?

It's not a cocktail party without a tray of juicy, plump shrimp cocktail. The dish is often served over ice and accompanied by a bowl of cocktail sauce (which can be made with three very simple ingredients) and a wedge of lemon. It is as simple as it is delicious. However, despite its simplicity, or perhaps because of it, many diners are stumped on one particular aspect of shrimp cocktail: Is it served cooked or raw? The answer is that shrimp cocktail is, invariably, served cooked.

Shrimp cocktail, like most other shrimp-based dishes, should always be served cooked. This is because raw shrimp can cause various food-borne illnesses. Shrimp is prone to bacterial, parasitic, and viral infections, which can be hazardous to diners. To eliminate these pathogens, you should fully cook your shrimp before serving. Some dishes call for raw shrimp, such as several versions of shrimp sashimi. However, this carries a risk of illness. Other dishes, such as shrimp ceviche, aren't cooked with heat but with citrus juice. Instead of heat killing these pathogens, the lemon or lime juice (over an extended period) cooks the meat of the shrimp.