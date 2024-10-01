The Extra Step Ina Garten Does For A More Flavorful Shrimp Cocktail

Ina Garten, fondly nicknamed the Barefoot Contessa, has a cooking tip for nearly everything. From her impeccable hosting tips for a dinner party to a foolproof way to avoid soggy salad, she has an answer for all kinds of cooking qualms and queries. Even the simplest and smallest of appetizers can be easily elevated with one of her nifty tips.

Advertisement

Something as classic and already well loved as a shrimp cocktail is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about appetizers that could use a flavor boost. However, Ina Garten is a step ahead, quite literally, with an additional step in her recipe for making the best shrimp cocktails. Instead of boiling the shrimps, she shared in a Food Network segment that she recommends roasting them for a more robust flavor that will really make the dish pop.

Roasting might sound more complicated than boiling, but rest assured, Garten also has that covered. To roast the shrimp, an oven is all that is required. This change in process only adds about 8 to 10 minutes of cooking time, making it only a small diversion that reaps big flavorful rewards.

Advertisement