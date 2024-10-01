The Extra Step Ina Garten Does For A More Flavorful Shrimp Cocktail
Ina Garten, fondly nicknamed the Barefoot Contessa, has a cooking tip for nearly everything. From her impeccable hosting tips for a dinner party to a foolproof way to avoid soggy salad, she has an answer for all kinds of cooking qualms and queries. Even the simplest and smallest of appetizers can be easily elevated with one of her nifty tips.
Something as classic and already well loved as a shrimp cocktail is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about appetizers that could use a flavor boost. However, Ina Garten is a step ahead, quite literally, with an additional step in her recipe for making the best shrimp cocktails. Instead of boiling the shrimps, she shared in a Food Network segment that she recommends roasting them for a more robust flavor that will really make the dish pop.
Roasting might sound more complicated than boiling, but rest assured, Garten also has that covered. To roast the shrimp, an oven is all that is required. This change in process only adds about 8 to 10 minutes of cooking time, making it only a small diversion that reaps big flavorful rewards.
Roasting instead of boiling
Before roasting, Ina peels and deveins a couple of pounds of fresh shrimp bought from her local fishmonger, but unless you live near the ocean or the Gulf, fresh shrimp can be hard to come by. It's perfectly alright to use frozen shrimp, just be sure to thaw it correctly or you could end up with overcooked, water-logged shrimp. It's also a good idea to leave the tail on your shrimp. Not only does it make a good handle, it also lends a lot of flavor during the cooking process.
Add a layer of (good quality) olive oil to a sheet pan, along with salt and pepper to taste. Once that's done, add the shrimp; be sure to spread them out so they are not stacked on top of each other.
Although roasting is a simpler and often tastier alternative to poaching, you'll still want to keep an eye on the cooking time. Overcooked shrimp is a rubbery, unappetizing affair, but you don't want to undercook them either. Ina preheats her oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and roasts her jumbo shrimp for 8 to 10 minutes, but ovens will vary, so you'll have to find your oven's sweet spot. The shrimp should be pink and firm, but not cooked to the point of being tough. While waiting for the tray of shrimp to cool off, whip up Ina's cocktail sauce, or you can make something a little simpler that's just as tasty – and don't hesitate to try one before bringing them out to your guests.