This Frozen Costco Seafood Is The Weeknight Dinner Hero We All Deserve
Buying in bulk is always a smart move, especially if you are hitting up the frozen aisles of your local Costco in search of easy and versatile options for a weeknight dinner. Sure, Costco's $4.99 Rotisserie chicken is an easy go-to, but this members-only retailer is a seafood buffet for shrimp lovers. If you are looking for the best frozen items to stock up on at Costco, Kirkland Signature farm-raised raw shrimp is sold tail-off, already peeled, deveined, and should have a place in your cart.
What you will appreciate about this frozen shrimp is that it comes in a two-pound bag with 31-40 shrimp per pound. That's a lot of shrimp. The bag is resealable so it's easy to use the amount you need and store it back in your freezer. These shrimp are perfect for both grilling and frying. Since all the prep work has been done, it's ready to use when you are in a rush and want to make an eggplant and shrimp stir fry or Vietnamese shrimp summer rolls with peanut sauce. But this isn't the only frozen shrimp in Costco's frozen section.
Other shrimp options
Costco also sells shrimp that is revered for its lobster-like taste. Kirkland Signature wild raw Argentine red shrimp, tail-off, peeled, and deveined is sold in a two-pound bag with 10-30 count per pound. This reddish-pink shrimp is considered one of the sweetest. These shrimp are a showstopper and can be used to make lobster rolls with creamy avocados in place of using expensive lobster. They are also great for grilling and sautéing.
However, if you prefer a shrimp that's breaded, look no further than the 2.5 pound box of Aqua Star coconut breaded butterfly shrimp, clean tail, 16-20 count per pound. Throw them in an air fryer or bake them in the oven. These are a favorite with the kids and can be served up with a side of French fries, tater tots, or corn on the cob. If you aren't a fan of coconut, Costco also offers a Kirkland Signature Panko breaded shrimp. It's a 2.5 pound container and is filled with 40-50 shrimps.
These shrimp options are a game changer for quick and satisfying dinners. So, be sure to add them to your list of Costco frozen foods to buy during your next shopping adventure.