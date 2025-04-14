This Frozen Costco Seafood Is The Weeknight Dinner Hero We All Deserve

Buying in bulk is always a smart move, especially if you are hitting up the frozen aisles of your local Costco in search of easy and versatile options for a weeknight dinner. Sure, Costco's $4.99 Rotisserie chicken is an easy go-to, but this members-only retailer is a seafood buffet for shrimp lovers. If you are looking for the best frozen items to stock up on at Costco, Kirkland Signature farm-raised raw shrimp is sold tail-off, already peeled, deveined, and should have a place in your cart.

What you will appreciate about this frozen shrimp is that it comes in a two-pound bag with 31-40 shrimp per pound. That's a lot of shrimp. The bag is resealable so it's easy to use the amount you need and store it back in your freezer. These shrimp are perfect for both grilling and frying. Since all the prep work has been done, it's ready to use when you are in a rush and want to make an eggplant and shrimp stir fry or Vietnamese shrimp summer rolls with peanut sauce. But this isn't the only frozen shrimp in Costco's frozen section.