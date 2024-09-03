Whether you're carving a fresh pumpkin at the kitchen table or just changing your plastic pumpkin's battery pack, it is clear that Jack-O'-Lanterns are a beloved and ubiquitous piece of autumnal decor, welcoming a stream of costume-clad trick-or-treaters on Halloween. But, unfortunately, for all of the pumpkin lanterns' charm, it isn't exactly historically accurate.

The use of pumpkins for Jack-O-Lanterns is a relatively recent phenomenon, beginning when Irish Immigrants came to North America in the 19th century. Back in Ireland, Jack-O'-Lanterns were carved from gourds, turnips, or potatoes, as the North American native pumpkins were not widely available in the Island nation. When Irish immigrants came to America in the 19th century, they found that turnips were less plentiful, so they instead carved pumpkins when making their Jack-O'-Lanterns. In addition to being more widely available, the fruits were easier to carve, so the tradition stuck. Plus, pumpkins make for a better treat than turnips; just look to pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, and other much beloved pumpkin-spiced products.

Since then, pumpkin lanterns have become inextricably linked with Halloween, and the original turnip lanterns have turned into a dim memory. All the same, it might be worth illuminating the rich history behind the lanterns, and the stingy man that is their namesake.